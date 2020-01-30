HUR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction (The Eliminator), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 30th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The knockout stage in BBL 2019-20 is underway with the Eliminator between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder set to take place this Thursday. This game marks the first knockout game played in the new system unlike the conventional two semi-final one. Both teams come into this game on the back of a win which eventually sealed their place in the top five.

While the Hurricanes edged the Strikers courtesy of a Matthew Wade hundred, the Thunder had the Renegades to thank for their fifth-place finish. Going by current form, Hobart Hurricanes are the clear favourites for this game with D'Arcy Short and James Faulkner adding much-needed balance to the side since their arrival.

However, the Thunder's knack of pulling off crucial wins can't be ignored with the 2015-16 BBL Champions looking to stay alive in this competition with a win at the Bellerive Oval. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HUR vs THU.

HUR vs THU Teams

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (C), Caleb Jewell, Jake Reed, Scott Boland, Ben McDermott, Simon Milenko, George Bailey, Mac Wright, Qais Ahmad, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Jake Doran, Clive Rose.

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (C), Liam Bowe, Jono Cook, Chris Tremain, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams and Brendan Doggett

Playing 11 Updates

Hobart Hurricanes

One change is expected from the Hurricanes with David Miller leaving for national duty. Simon Milenko should come into the side for the South African as the rest of the side remains unchanged.

While Short and Wade lead the way with the bat, Ben McDermott remains key for them in the middle order. The emergence of Mac Wright, who has two fifties this season, also bodes well for them with George Bailey being hot and cold this season. James Faulkner leads the attack for the Hurricanes with Nathan Ellis starring in the death overs for the home side. With Qais Ahmed and Scott Boland doing well in the middle overs, the Hurricanes will fancy their chances of progressing to the Knockout.

Possible XI: Wade(C), Short, Wright, McDermott(WK), Milenko, Bailey, Faulkner, Ellis, Qais, Boland and Rose.

Sydney Thunder

Similar to their opponents on Thursday, the Thunder should be making one change with Brendan Doggett coming in for Sandhu. In spite of Chris Green's suspension, the Thunder managed to sneak past the Scorchers and Heat into the playoff places.

Advertisement

While Hales and Ferguson have paved the way with 449 and 335 runs respectively, much is expected of Usman Khawaja, who has shown glimpses of what he is capable of so far.

While Alex Ross holds fort in the middle order, the presence of Morris and Sams bodes well for the balance of the side.

Although the Thunder does have a relatively inexperienced bowling attack, Morris and Sams will be crucial to their fortunes with the duo picking 40 wickets between them. With a lot of variety in their bowling attack as well, the Thunder will eye another win to keep their title hopes alive on Thursday.

Possible XI: Hales, Khawaja, Ferguson (C), Lenton(WK), Ross, Morris, Sams, Nair, Cook, Tremain and Doggett.

Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, The Eliminator

30th January 2020, 2:10 PM IST

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits both sides with the Hurricanes posting a total of 185 in the previous game. While the bowlers won't get much help on this surface, off-pace deliveries will be key. Both teams will look to chase here although the pressure of a knockout match could direct them towards posting a total and defending it.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: Hobart Hurricanes captain, Matthew Wade's last three outings in the BBL read 130*, 56 and 66. With Wade striking at 173.71, he is the ideal choice ahead of Ben McDermott, who isn't a bad option himself. McDermott has done well in the death overs and can be picked instead of Wade to make space for players who might cost a few more credits in the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Although Usman Khawaja hasn't justified his ability this season, he is still one of the better batsmen available for this game. However, the last time Khawaja featured in the knockouts, he scored a hundred and a fifty for the Thunder in BBL 2015-16. He should be backed to get some runs on Thursday along with Callum Ferguson and Mac Wright.

While Alex Hales, who has 449 runs this season, is a viable alternative to Ferguson, George Bailey's experience could also serve him well. If an extra batsman is required, Alex Ross should fit the bill.

Allrounders: D'Arcy Short is one of the most consistent players in BBL history. The Hurricanes opener has 320 runs in eight innings and has also picked a few wickets this season.

He has the best figures in BBL 2019-20 with 5/21 against the very same opposition last week. He is a must-have in the side along with Daniel Sams, who leads the lot for most wickets in the season. With 25 wickets at an average of 14.80, Sams' ability to pick wickets in the death holds him in good stead. One of James Faulkner or Chris Morris should also suffice in rounding off this section.

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis is one of the breakout stars of BBL 2019-20 with his death bowling skills standing out in recent weeks. While Ellis has only picked 11 wickets so far, nine of them came in the final overs, second to only Daniel Sams and Peter Siddle.

Along with the youngster, Chris Tremain and Qais Ahmad are viable picks while Clive Rose's performance against the Strikers, which saw him pick two wickets, should give him the nod over Jono Cook.

Captain: D'Arcy Short is in fine form with the bat as he scored a well-paced 72 to compliment Matt Wade's blitzkrieg against the Strikers. He is bound to be one of the more popular multipliers picks for this game along with Daniel Sams. Another viable option would be Usman Khawaja, who is due for a big knock this season with this being a do-or-die game for either side in Hobart.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Matthew Wade, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Mac Wright, D'Arcy Short, Qais Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose and Jono Cook.

Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Ben McDermott, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Usman Khawaja, George Bailey, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, James Faulkner, Qais Ahmad, Nathan Ellis and Chris Tremain.

Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-Captain: Ben McDermott