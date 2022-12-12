HYD vs TN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B Match

Hyderabad (HYD) will take on Tamil Nadu (TN) in an Elite Group B match of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad starting on Tuesday, December 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HYD vs TN Dream11 prediction.

Hyderabad had a decent run in the 2021-22 edition of the Ranji Trophy. They won two out of their three games but still couldn’t qualify for the knockouts. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu lost two and drew one game last season and will want to turn things around in the current campaign.

HYD vs TN, Ranji Trophy 2022-23

The Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 between Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu will be played on December 13 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST.

HYD vs TN, Elite Group B, Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Date & Time: December 13th 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

HYD vs TN Pitch Report

The track at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is usually a good one to bat on. But there could be a bit of movement on offer for the pacers early on, with the pitch expected to assist the spinners as the game progresses.

HYD vs TN Probable Playing 11 today

Hyderabad team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Tilak Varma, Jaweed Ali, Prateek Reddy (wk), Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah, Chandan Sahani, Tanay Thyagarajan, Alankrit Agarwal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, M Surya Prasad.

Tamil Nadu team/injury news

Shahrukh Khan is unavailable due to a knee injury.

Tamil Nadu Probable Playing XI: B Sai Sudharsan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith (c), Vijay Shankar, N Jagadeesan (wk), N S Chaturved, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Trilok Nag/Ajith Ram, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier.

Today’s HYD vs TN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

N Jagadeesan

N Jagadeesan had a quiet run in the 2021-22 edition of the Ranju Trophy. However, the Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batter has been a consistent performer and averages 37.08 in first-class cricket. He is excellent behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Tilak Verma

Tilak Verma has had a promising start to his career so far. The left-handed batter has played seven first-class games so far, scoring 409 runs, including one hundred and two fifties, at an average of 40.90.

Top All-rounder Pick

Telukupalli Ravi Teja

Telukupalli Ravi Teja could be a key player for Hyderabad. The seam-bowling all-rounder was brilliant last season as he took 20 wickets at an average of 14.95 and also scored 197 runs in three matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Tanay Thyagarajan

Tanay Thyagarajan was impressive in the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy. The left-arm spinner took 14 wickets in three fixtures at an average of 21.92 and a strike rate of 41.5.

HYD vs TN match captain and vice-captain choices

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was effective with both the bat and ball in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season. The left-arm spinner took 11 scalps and scored 113 runs in three games. His overall first-class numbers read – 76 wickets at an average of 25.53 and 405 runs in 22 matches.

Baba Indrajith

Baba Indrajith batted magnificently last season and was in smashing form. He racked up three hundreds and a fifty in four innings as he scored 396 runs. Overall, he averages 53.16 (3987 runs) in red-ball cricket and has smashed 13 hundreds along with 20 half-centuries.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HYD vs TN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (TN)

Baba Indrajith (TN)

N Jagadeesan (TN)

Telukupalli Ravi Teja (HYD)

Tilak Verma (HYD)

HYD vs TN match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent performers who could be the key. The likes of N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Tilak Verma, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, and Telukupalli Ravi Teja will be the ones to watch out for in the HYD vs TN game.

HYD vs TN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HYD vs TN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan

Batters: Baba Indrajith (vc), Tilak Verma, Alankrit Agarwal

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu

Bowlers: Aswin Crist, Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah, Tanay Thyagarajan

HYD vs TN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HYD vs TN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan

Batters: Baba Indrajith, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Verma

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith (c), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Telukupalli Ravi Teja (vc)

Bowlers: Sandeep Warrier, Aswin Crist, Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah, Tanay Thyagarajan

Poll : 0 votes