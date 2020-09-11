IBCC vs MUD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Match - Sept 11th, 2020

After a week of exhilarating action, it comes down to Indo-Bulgarian CC and MU Dons in the final of the ECS T10 Bulgaria League, which will be held at the National Sports Academy in Sofia.

Indo-Bulgarian CC have been the standout team in this competition with just one loss in nine outings. Their quality in all three departments was on show in their crushing victory against Indian Tuskers in the semi-final.

However, they face a much tougher test against MU Dons, who got past a formidable Medical University Sofia side courtesy a Sulaiman Ali special.

Despite both sides being pretty well-matched on paper, one would fancy an Indo-Bulgarian CC win, especially with the reigning champions beating MU Dons in both of their league games.

With all to play for in this much-awaited final, both teams would not want to give the other an inch in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Squads to choose from

Indo-Bulgarian CC

Sid Kulkarni, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trevedi, Shafqat Khan, Hamid Raza, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Swarup Nagraj, Steve Jordaan, Lavesh Sharma, Satish Ramachandran and Riyad Mia

MU Dons

Zain Abidi, Kiran Dasan, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Sulaiman Ali, Sunny Talpur, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur and Borislav Metodi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian CC

H Lakov, B Tahiri, S Jordaan, P Mishra (C), S Khan, S Kulkarni, B Trevedi, H Raza, G Singh, R Singh and A Ahmadhel

MU Dons

K Dasan (C), S Hussain, S Taipur, U Naveed, Z Asif, K Sreekumar, S Ali, A Rehemtulla, R Patel, A Khan and B Metodi

Match Details

Match: Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons

Date: 11th September 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

A high-scoring final awaits us in Sofia with the batsmen ruling the roost in this tournament. While the pacers have fared better over the last few games, the batsmen should feel at ease in the middle with no variable bounce on offer.

With the dimensions of the ground also playing into the batsmen's hands, we should be in for a few fireworks in this game. 100 represents a par score at this venue with both sides looking to bat first on winning the toss.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IBCC vs MUD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Hussain, S Ali, K Dasan, P Mishra, G Singh, Z Asif, B Tahiri, A Rehemtulla, A Ahmadhel, K Sreekumar and H Raza

Captain: B Tahiri, Vice-Captain: K Dasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Hussain, B Metodi, K Dasan, P Mishra, G Singh, Z Asif, B Tahiri, A Rehemtulla, A Ahmadhel, K Sreekumar and A Khan

Captain: B Tahiri, Vice-Captain: S Hussain