IC vs GJG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket T20 2022, Match 1

India Capitals (IC) will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants (GJG) in the inaugural match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IC vs GJG Dream11 Prediction and today's playing 11s of match 1..

As the second edition of the event takes place in India after the previous one in Oman, we look forward to seeing our stars on the field once more. This time, six teams will compete, namely India Maharajas, the World Giants, the Manipal Tigers, the Bhilwara Kings, the India Capitals, and the Gujarat Giants.

Gautam Gambhir, the legendary left-handed opener batter, will lead the India Capitals. Capitals fans will be treated to seeing the likes of Jacques Kallis and Rajat Bhatia play again. The Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be led by Virendra Sehwag, with Chris Gayle, Daniel Vettori, and Stuart Binny on the team.

IC vs GJG Match Details for Legends League Cricket 2022

The first match of Legends League Cricket 2022 between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be played on September 17 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 07.30 pm IST.

Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IC vs GJG, Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 1

Date & Time: September 17, 2022, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming: FanCode

IC vs GJG, Pitch Report

The pitch at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium is known for being a good one for batting, with spinners coming into play as the game progresses. Although pacers have also made breakthroughs recently, the pitch's behavior will likely remain unchanged.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 4

Matches Won by team bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 125

Average 2nd innings score: 112

IC vs GJG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

India Capitals: N/A

Gujarat Giants: N/A

IC vs GJG Probable Playing XIs for Legends League Cricket 2022

India Capitals Team News

Ross Taylor has not yet joined the team but will do so after his commitment to the Road Safety World Series tournament.

India Capitals Probable Playing XI

Denesh Ramdin (wk), Gautam Gambhir (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis, Ravi Bopara, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Pankaj Singh, and Ashley Nurse.

Gujarat Giants Team News

No major injury news.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing XI

Parthiv Patel (wk), Virender Sehwag (c), Chris Gayle, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Daniel Vettori, Thisara Perera, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Binny, Ajantha Mendis, Ashok Dinda, and Mitchell McClenaghan.

IC vs GJG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Parthiv Patel (2848 runs in 139 IPL Matches, S.R: 120.80)

He is an attacking wicketkeeper-batter who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2020. He will be an excellent choice for the wicketkeeper position in your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Virender Sehwag (394 runs in 19 IPL matches, S.R: 140.80.65)

He is known for playing fearless cricket and is one of the fiercest strikers of his era. He is a power hitter and it will be enjoyable to watch him bat in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Stuart Binny (38 runs & five wickets in 4 LLC 2021 matches, Average: 28.60)

He is coming off a strong performance in the Road Safety World Series game, in which he scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 195.24, including six maximums and five fours. He has also proved his worth with the ball and is well-known for his off-cutter and slow deliveries. Given his current form, he is a must-pick.

Top Bowler Pick

Mitchell Johnson (38 wickets in 30 T20I matches, Average: 21.00)

Mitchell Johnson was a highly-skilled left-arm fast bowler in his day. His inswinging and outswinging deliveries were a joy to watch, and fans will be glad to see him return after such a long break.

IC vs GJG match captain and vice-captain choices

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Dilshan batted brilliantly in both Road Safety World Series games, leading his team to success. The former Sri Lankan international has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 158.44 and will be looking to retain his form in the Legend League games.

Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir is an absolute must-have for your fantasy team. He is a technically sound batter who has mastered the art of playing inside out shots, which were a joy to watch. He was a batter who played to the situation, which made him a star opener of his time and a great choice for vice captaincy in today's game.

Three must-picks with player stats for IC vs GJG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats (LLC 2021) Rajat Bhatia 12 & one wickets in 1 game Asghar Afgan 148 runs & 2 wickets in 4 games Kevin O'Brien 171 runs & 1 wicket in 5 games

IC vs GJG match expert tips 1st match

With 148 runs and two wickets in four games, Asghar Afghan was one of the top performers in Legends League Cricket 2021-22. With his ability to play responsibly and his bowling prowess, he is a multiplier pick for today's outing.

IC vs GJG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st Match, Head To Head League

IC vs GJG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Parthiv Patel

Batters: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle

All-Rounders: Ravi Bopara, Jacque Kallis, Thisara Parera, Stuart Binny

Bowlers: Mitchell Johnson, Ajantha Mendis, Pankaj Singh

IC vs GJG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st Match, Grand League

IC vs GJG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Parthiv Patel

Batters: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Tillakaratne Dilshan

All-Rounders: Ravi Bopara, Jacque Kallis, Rajat Bhatia, Stuart Binny

Bowlers: Ashok Dinda, Ajantha Mendis, Pankaj Singh

