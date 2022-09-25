IC vs GJG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 7

India Capitals (IC) will take on Gujarat Giants (GJG) in the seventh match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IC vs GJG Dream11 Fantasy prediction, playing 11s and pitch report.

India Capitals have won one of their three games. They have lost one, while another ended without a result. The Capitals are second in the standings. Their recent game against Bhilwara Kings got abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, are top of the standings. They have won two of their three games, while another ended without a result. The Giants have five points and have won two games on the trot, with their most recent clash with Manipal Tigers getting abandoned.

IC vs GJG Match Details, Match 7

The seventh game of Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played on September 25 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 4:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IC vs GJG, Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: September 25, 2022; 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar

IC vs GJG Pitch Report

The track at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is batting friendly, and the trend is expected to continue. The pitch tends to remain the same over the course of the game, so bowling first here should be a wise idea. This will be the first game of the tournament here.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by team batting first: 0

Matches won by team bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

IC vs GJG Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

India Capitals: W-L

Gujarat Giants: W-W

IC vs GJG probable playing XIs for today’s match

India Capitals Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

India Capitals Probable Playing XI

Gautam Gambhir (c), Jacques Kallis, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Ravi Bopara, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Ajantha Mendis, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney

Gujarat Giants Injury/Team News

No major injury update

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing XI

Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura

IC vs GJG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Parthiv Patel (2 matches, 58 runs, Strike Rate: 193.33)

Patel could be a great wicketkeeper choice in your IC vs GJG Dream11 fantasy team. He has smashed 58 runs in two games at a strike rate of 193.33.

Top Batter pick

Solomon Mire (2 matches, 91 runs, Strike Rate: 185.71)

Mire is the fourth-highest scorer in the tournament. He has struck 91 runs in two games at a strike rate of 185.71 at an average of 45.50.

Top All-rounder pick

Thisara Perera (2 matches, 23 runs and 3 wickets)

Perera could be a dynamic and effective all-round option in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 23 runs and taken two wickets this tournament.

Top Bowler pick

Pravin Tambe (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.78)

Tambe is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He has scalped five wickets in two games at an average of 10.40 and economy rate of 6.78.

IC vs GJG match captain and vice-captain choices

Kevin O’Brien

All eyes will be on Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien heading into this game. He struck a splendid century in the first game, scoring 106 off 61 deliveries with 15 fours and three sixes.

O’Brien is the leading scorer with 129 runs at an average of 64.50 and strike rate of 161.25. He could prove to be a key captaincy pick in your IC vs GJG Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Ashley Nurse

Nurse is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has slammed 113 runs in two games at an average of 113 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of 209.25. Nurse has also taken two wickets.

Five Must-picks with players stats for IC vs GJG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Kevin O’Brien 129 runs 268 points Ashley Nurse 113 runs and 2 wickets 224 points Pravin Tambe 5 wickets 171 points Parthiv Patel 58 runs 137 points Solomon Mire 91 runs 126 points

IC vs GJG match expert tips

Kevin O’Brien seems to be in unstoppable form with the bat and could be a great multiplier pick in your IC vs GJG Dream11 Fantasy.

IC vs GJG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Head to Head League

IC vs GJG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Parthiv Patel, Denesh Ramdin

Batter: Kevin O’Brien, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Tillakaratne Dilshan

All-rounder: Ashley Nurse, Thisara Perera

Bowler: Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Liam Plunkett

IC vs GJG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Grand League

IC vs GJG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Parthiv Patel, Denesh Ramdin

Batter: Kevin O’Brien, Hamilton Masakadza, Tillakaratne Dilshan

All-rounder: Ashley Nurse, Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit

Bowler: Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Liam Plunkett

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far