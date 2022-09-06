ICCB vs GEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium, Matches 31 & 32

International CC Brussels (ICCB) will take on Gent (GEN) in back-to-back ECS T10 Belgium matches at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Tuesday, September 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ICCB vs GEN Dream11 fantasy prediction.

International CC Brussels are second in the standings, having won three out of their four matches. Beveren CC beat them by 32 runs in their last game. Meanwhile, Gent are yet to win a match in the ECS T10 Belgium, losing two in two, and are at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Liege by 47 runs.

ICCB vs GEN Match Details, ECS T10 Belgium

The 31st and 32nd matches of the ECS T10 Belgium will be played on September 6 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The matches are set to take place at 4:30 pm IST and 6:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ICCB vs GEN, ECS T10 Belgium, Matches 31 & 32

Date and Time: 6th September, 2022, 4:30 pm IST and 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

ICCB vs GEN Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground is a sporting one. While the initial phase will be dominated by the pacers, the batters can target the spinners in the middle overs. The last three ECS T10 Belgium matches played at the venue have all been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 matches (ECS T10 Belgium)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 128

Average second-innings score: 92

ICCB vs GEN Form Guide (ECS T10 Belgium)

International CC Brussels: W-W-W-L

Gent: L-L

ICCB vs GEN probable playing 11s for today’s match

ICCB injury/team news

No major injury updates.

ICCB Probable Playing 11

Shashidhar Gunna (WK), Sai Teepi, Anirudh Pothamshetty, Anand Sundaram, Gangadhar Barrey, Vivek Bangarambandi, Rajasekhar Goli, Nithyanandan krishnan, Siddhant Deore (C), Sreekanth Mandapati, Sravan Konduru.

GEN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

GEN Probable Playing 11

Mohinder Deepak Balli (WK), Omid Malik Khel, Ibrahim Jamil, Sear Malik Khel, Muhammad Arshad-II, Anna Khan, Reyhan Faiz (C), Majid Ali, Faisal Khaliq, Mahbubullah Rahmadzai, Saif Rehman-I.

ICCB vs GEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sai Teepi (4 matches, 120 runs, Strike Rate: 285.71)

Teepi has been instrumental for International CC Brussels with the bat, smashing 120 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 285.71 in four ECS T10 Belgium matches.

Top Batter pick

Anand Sundaram (4 matches, 87 runs, Strike Rate: 181.25)

Sundaram could play a big knock in Tuesday's matches as he has looked in good touch lately, scoring 87 runs at a strike rate of 181.25 in four outings.

Top All-rounder pick

Sear Malik Khel (2 matches, 10 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 76.92 and Economy Rate: 10.33)

Khel could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team, having scored 10 runs and scalped two wickets in two games.

Top Bowler pick

Mahbubullah Rahmadzai (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.62)

Rahmadzai is Gent's leading wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Belgium with seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.50 in two matches. He will be keen to add to his tally today.

ICCB vs GEN match captain and vice-captain choices

Rajasekhar Goli

Goli should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team in Tuesday's double-header as he has consistently made it into the dream team. He has scored 97 runs while also picking up four wickets in four matches.

Gangadhar Barrey

Barrey could be the difference between the two teams today because of his lethal bowling and ability to contribute with the bat as well. He has scalped six wickets in four matches, in addition to smashing 51 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ICCB vs GEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rajasekhar Goli 97 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches Gangadhar Barrey 51 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches Mahbubullah Rahmadzai 7 wickets in 2 matches Sai Teepi 120 runs in 4 matches Anand Sundaram 87 runs in 4 matches

ICCB vs GEN match expert tips

Rajasekhar Goli could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the ICCB vs GEN matches as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this ICCB vs GEN match, click here!

ICCB vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 31 & 32, Head to Head League

ICCB vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 31 & 32, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Omid Malik Khel, Sai Teepi

Batters: Anirudh Pothamshetty, Anand Sundaram, Gangadhar Barrey (vc)

All-rounders: Rajasekhar Goli (c), Reyhan Faiz, Sear Malik Khel

Bowlers: Sreekanth Mandapati, Mahbubullah Rahmadzai, Majid Ali

ICCB vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 31 & 32, Grand League

ICCB vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 31 & 32, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sai Teepi

Batters: Anirudh Pothamshetty (vc), Anand Sundaram, Gangadhar Barrey, Muhammad Arshad

All-rounders: Rajasekhar Goli (c), Siddhant Deore, Sear Malik Khel

Bowlers: Sreekanth Mandapati, Mahbubullah Rahmadzai, Majid Ali

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar