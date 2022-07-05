IGM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 6

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on Ajman Heroes (AJH) in the sixth match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

After outstanding performances in the T20 league, both clubs will compete in their first games of the Bukhatir T10 league. Interglobe Marine were crowned the winner of the Bukhatir T20 League as they won their final match against Future Mattress by eight wickets.

Ajman Heroes, on the other hand, lost their quarter-final match to Interglobe Marine by 31 runs.

Ajman Heroes will look to play to their potential to win the opening game and get the tournament off to a good start, but Interglobe are a comparatively superior team. They are predicted to win the match.

IGM vs AJH Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Hameed Khan, CP Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Shahnawaz Khan, Asif Mumtaz (c), Junaid Siddique, Harry Bharwal, Mohammad Zahid

AJH Playing XI

Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Charith Nirmal, Faizan Sheikh, Mohammed Ajmal, Ibthisam Sait, Sheldon Dcruz, Adnan Arif, Sultan Ahmed, Nasir Aziz, Yash Jai Kumar (wk), Ankur Sagwan

Match Details

IGM vs AJH, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: July 05, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium's pitch is batting-friendly, where batters should find it easy to score runs. The matches on this pitch are usually high-scoring, like in the first two matches, where all four teams scored 100+ scores.

Fans can expect another high-scoring match with pacers being little effective with the new ball. Both teams would like to chase the target.

IGM vs AJH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for the current Dream11 team is Y Kaleem, who has excelled in the Bukhatir T20 League. He will additionally score points for catches. S Singh is another good pick but requires more credits.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, F Sheikh and C Rizwan are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is Asif Khan. He was a standout performer in the Bukhatir T20 competition and is a solid choice for the vice captaincy.

All-rounders

As B Hameed and T Riyasat are batting in the top order and are finishing their allotted number of overs. They are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is N Aziz.

Bowlers

A Mumtaz and S Sharma are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling the death over. Another good choice for the Dream11 team is N Pabreja.

Top players to pick in IGM vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

N Aziz (AJH)

B Hameed (IGM)

T Riyasat (IGM)

Interglobe Marine vs Ajman Heroes Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Y Kaleem, C Rizwan, Asif Khan, F Sheikh, B Hameed, N Aziz, S Khan, T Riyasat, N Pabreja, S Sharma, A Mumtaz

Captain: B Hameed Vice Captain: T Riyasat

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Y Kaleem, C Rizwan, Asif Khan, F Sheikh, B Hameed, N Aziz, T Riyasat, N Pabreja, S Sharma, A Mumtaz, J Siddiqui

Captain: B Hameed Vice Captain: Asif Khan

