IGM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Quarter Final 2

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on Ajman Heroes (AJH) in the Quarter Final 2 match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Interglobe Marine have performed exceptionally well in this year's Bukhatir tournament and are on a winning run. Ajman Heroes, on the other hand, have had a season full of ups and downs.

Ajman Heroes will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in this year's tournament, but Interglobe Marine are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Interglobe Marine.

IGM vs AJH Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Sandeep Singh, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Hameed Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Touqeer Riyasat, CP Rizwan, Mohammad Zahid, Asif Mumtaz, Attaullah

AJH Playing XI

Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Khalid Shah (wk), Adnan Arif, Ankur Sangwan, Charith Nirmal, Mohammed Ajmal, Nasir Aziz, Wajahat Rasool, Sheldon Dcruz, Sanchit Sharma, Sultan Ahmed

Match Details

IGM vs AJH, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Quarter Final 2

Date and Time: June 25, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch is not expected to change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

IGM vs AJH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Shah, who played exceptionally well in the match against PSM, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 115 runs in just 71 balls.

Batters

Asif Khan and S Kalyan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Hameed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 56 runs in just 32 balls and took one wicket in the last match against HEP.

All-rounders

T Riyasat and N Aziz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Riyasat smashed 41 runs in just 19 balls in the last match against HEP.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Zahid and M Ajmal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. A Sangwan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in IGM vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

B Hameed (IGM)

M Zahid (IGM)

M Ajmal (AJH)

Interglobe Marine vs Ajman Heroes: Important stats for Dream11 team

T Riyasat - 67 runs and three wickets

M Zahid - Four wickets

B Hameed - 65 runs and two wickets

Interglobe Marine vs Ajman Heroes Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Shah, Asif Khan, S Kalyan, B Hameed, N Aziz, S Khan, T Riyasat, A Mumtaz, M Zahid, A Sangwan, M Ajmal

Captain: B Hameed Vice Captain: T Riyasat

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Shah, Asif Khan, S Kalyan, F Sheikh, B Hameed, N Aziz, T Riyasat, A Mumtaz, M Zahid, A Sangwan, M Ajmal

Captain: T Riyasat Vice Captain: B Hameed

