IGM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see the Interglobe Marine (IGM) lock horns with Ajman Heroes (AJH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Wednesday, September 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IGM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Ajman Heroes have won both of their last two games by big margins and are currently placed at the top of the points table. The Interglobe Marine, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

The Interglobe Marine will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Ajman Heroes have a better squad. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IGM vs AJH Match Details

The 17th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on September 28 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs AJH, Match 17

Date and Time: September 28, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the Seven Districts and the Sharjah Cricket Academy, where a total of 233 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

IGM vs AJH Form Guide

IGM - L W

AJH - W W

IGM vs AJH Probable Playing XI

IGM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Yasir Kaleem (wk), Hameedullah Khan, Asif Khan, Asif Mumtaz, Shahnawaz Khan, Waqas Ali, Vishnu Sukumaran, Attaullah, Mohammad Zahid, Harry Bharwal, and Hazrat Luqman.

AJH Playing XI

No injury updates

Ansar Khan, Jeevan Gangadharan, Sanchit Sharma, Adnan Arif (c), Ibthisam Sait, Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra (wk), Faisal Baig, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Muzamil Khan, and Usman Mani.

IGM vs AJH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Kaleem (2 matches, 112 runs)

Y Kaleem is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. R Chopra is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Kalyan (2 matches, 82 runs, 2 wickets)

J Gangadharan and S Kalyan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Asif Khan has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Khan (2 matches, 50 runs, 3 wickets)

A Mumtaz and S Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. N Aziz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Kaushik (2 matches, 77 runs, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Kaushik and Attaullah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Zahid is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IGM vs AJH match captain and vice-captain choices

H Kaushik

H Kaushik is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of 10 overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. He has already smashed 77 runs and taken five wickets in the last two games.

S Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for spinners, you can make H Desai the captain of the grand league teams. He is also expected to bat in the middle order. He has already smashed 50 runs and picked up three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for IGM vs AJH, Match 17

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points H Kaushik 77 runs and 5 wickets 255 points S Khan 50 runs and 3 wickets 159 points A Mumtaz 5 wickets 170 points S Kalyan 82 runs and 2 wickets 166 points Y Kaleem 112 runs 167 points

Interglobe Marine vs Ajman Heroes Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Interglobe Marine vs Ajman Heroes Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Interglobe Marine vs Ajman Heroes Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem, R Chopra

Batters: A Khan, Asif Khan, S Kalyan, J Gangadharan

All-rounders: S Khan, S Kalyan

Bowlers: H Kaushik, Attaullah, M Zahid

Interglobe Marine vs Ajman Heroes Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Interglobe Marine vs Ajman Heroes Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Kaleem, R Chopra

Batters: Asif Khan, S Kalyan, J Gangadharan

All-rounders: S Khan, S Kalyan, N Aziz

Bowlers: H Kaushik, Attaullah, U Mani

