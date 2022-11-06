IGM vs LYK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 1, Match 21

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will lock horns with Lyari Kings (LYK) in the 21st game of the Dubai D10 Division 1 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday (November 6). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IGM vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Interglobe are having a tremendous season. They have won three games and are atop the Group A points table. Lyari, meanwhile, will be very disappointed with their performances, having lost all four of their games and languishing at the bottom of the standings.

IGM vs LYK Match Details

The 21st game of the Dubai D10 Division 1 will be played on November 6 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 10:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: IGM vs LYK, Dubai D10 Division 1, Match 21

Date and Time: November 6, 2022; 10:00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

IGM vs LYK Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been in favour of batters in the last few games. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses and becomes a bit difficult to bat on. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last five games here being 111.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 111

Average second innings score: 78

IGM vs LYK Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Interglobe Marine: W-W-W-L-W

Lyari Kings: L-L-L-L

IGM vs LYK probable playing XIs for today’s match

IGM Injury/Team News

No major injury update

IGM Probable Playing XI

Yasir Kaleem (C & WK), Asif Khan, Sandeep Singh, Shahnawaz Khan, Muhammad Taimoor, Touqeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran, Hazrat Luqman, Hameed Khan, Danish Qureshi, Ahmed Shafiq

LYK Injury/Team News

No major injury update

LYK Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Tanvir (C), Mannal Siddiqui, Rajeev Dudeja (WK), Hassan Nasir, Moeez Waqar, Muhammad Abid Nini, Amit Negi, Krishnan Balasubramanian, Nikhil Pancholi, Ahad Shakeel, Emil Joseph John

IGM vs LYK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sandeep Singh (3 matches, 55 runs, Strike Rate: 220.0)

Singh is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quick runs on Sunday. In three games, he has scored 55 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 220.

Top Batter pick

Asif Khan (3 matches, 113 runs, Strike Rate: 198.25)

Khan is the leading run-scorer for Interglobe this season with 113 runs at a strike rate of close to 200. He could play a big knock here.

Top All-rounder pick

Hazrat Luqman (3 matches, 11 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 137.50 and Economy Rate: 12.20)

Luqman could provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball. In three games, he has scored 11 runs at a strike rate of 137.50 and scalped two wickets as well.

Top Bowler pick

Emil Joseph John (4 matches, 14 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 116.67 and Economy Rate: 7.43)

John has bowled pretty well this season, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.43. He can do well with both bat and ball.

IGM vs LYK match captain and vice-captain choices

Vishnu Sukumaran

Sukumaran could be a wise captaincy pick in your fantasy team because of his all-round abilities. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.33 and also scored 14 runs in three games.

Yasir Kaleem

The wicketkeeper batter, has scored 102 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 217.02 in three outings. He's a quality batter who can go bonkers against any bowler on his day.

Five Must-picks with players stats for IGM vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Emil Joseph John 14 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches

Asif Khan 113 runs in 3 matches

Mannal Siddiqui 28 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Yasir Kaleem 102 runs in 3 matches

Sharvin Muniandy 14 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

IGM vs LYK match expert tips

Hameed Khan

Khan is a top-quality batter who could prove to be an essential pick in your fantasy team. He has scored 75 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 277+ in three games.

IGM vs LYK Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 21, Head-to-Head League

IGM vs LYK Dream11 Prediction - Dubai D10 Division 1

IGM vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Yasir Kaleem, Muhammad Tanvir

Batters: Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Hameed Khan

All-rounders: Hazrat Luqman, Moeez Waqar

Bowlers: Danish Qureshi, Touqeer Riyasat, Krishnan Balasubramanian, Emil Joseph John

IGM vs LYK Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 21, Grand League

IGM vs LYK Dream11 Prediction - Dubai D10 Division 1

IGM vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sandeep Singh

Batters: Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Hameed Khan

All-rounders: Hazrat Luqman, Moeez Waqar

Bowlers: Danish Qureshi, Ahmed Shafiq, Krishnan Balasubramanian, Mannal Siddiqui, Emil Joseph John

