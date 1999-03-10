Create
Lyari Kings
99/3 (10)
Interglobe Marine
100/4 (7.5)
IGM won by 6 wickets
 
7.4 Moeez Waqar to Vishnu Sukumaran, 1 run
7.3 Moeez Waqar to Asif Khan, no run
7.2 Moeez Waqar to Asif Khan, Six
7.1 Moeez Waqar to Asif Khan, Six
7.1 Moeez Waqar to Asif Khan, 1 wide
7.1 Moeez Waqar to Asif Khan, 1 wide
6.6 Mannal Siddiqui to Asif Khan, 1 run
6.5 Mannal Siddiqui to Hameed Khan, 1 run
6.4 Mannal Siddiqui to Hameed Khan, Four
6.3 Mannal Siddiqui to Hameed Khan, no run
6.2 Mannal Siddiqui to Yasir Kaleem, no run
6.1 Mannal Siddiqui to Asif Khan, 1 run
5.6 Zahid Ameer to Yasir Kaleem, Six
5.5 Zahid Ameer to Yasir Kaleem, Six
5.4 Zahid Ameer to Asif Khan, 1 run
5.3 Zahid Ameer to Asif Khan, Six
5.2 Zahid Ameer to Yasir Kaleem, 1 run
5.1 Zahid Ameer to Asif Khan, 1 run