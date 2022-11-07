IGM vs VTV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for DCC X10 Division 1 2022, Match 24

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on the VTAC Volts (VTV) in the 24th match of the DCC X10 Division 1 2022 on Monday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IGM vs VTV Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Interglobe Marine are almost guaranteed to advance to the DCC X10 Divison 1 2022 quarter-finals. They have won five straight games and are currently atop the points table. So far, their key players have been Vishnu Sukumaran, Harry Bharwal and Yasir Kaleem.

Meanwhile, the VTAC Volts have had a disappointing season, losing four of their six games. They need a win to keep their chances of qualifying alive.

IGM vs VTV Match Details

The 24th match of the DCC X10 Division 1 2022 will be played on November 7 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs VTV, DCC X10 Division 1 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: 07th November 2022, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

IGM vs VTV Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy in Dubai is a balanced one and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit of damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Anything above 100 could be a par score.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 93

Average second-inning score: 87

IGM vs VTV Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Interglobe Marine: WWWWW

VTAC Volts: LWLLW

IGM vs VTV probable playing 11s for today’s match

IGM injury/team news

No major injury updates.

IGM Probable Playing 11

Asif Khan, Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Taimoor, Tougeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran, Harry Bharwal, Yasir Kaleem (c&wk), Hazrat Luqman, Mohammad Zahid, Hameed Khan, Ahmed Shafiq

VTV injury/team news

No major injury updates.

VTV Probable Playing 11

Vinan Nair (c), Sheridan Hadfeild (wk), Aarman Sajnani, Mazhar Hussain, Muzamil Qasim, Fahed Abousher, Saqlain Haider, Veerapandian Arivalagan, Yuvraj Barua, Suhail Kazi, Darshan Pagarani

Today's IGM vs VTV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Yaseer Kaleem (144 runs in 5 matches; Batting Average: 28.80)

Kaleem has scored 144 runs at an average of 28.80 in his five appearances, making him an excellent option from the wicketkeeper's position.

Top Batter Pick

Saqlain Haider (99 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches, Average: 19.80)

He has batted brilliantly so far in the competition, scoring 99 runs at an average of 19.80 and picking up six wickets in five games. That makes him a must-have in your IGM vs VTV Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mazhar Hussain (97 runs & 3 wickets in 5 matches; Average: 24.25)

The experienced all-rounder has three wickets and has shown promise with the bat, scoring 97 runs at an average of 24.25 in five games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Darshan Pagarani (Five wickets in 5 matches, Average: 16.40)

He has looked good so far in the competition and could be a good pick for your fantasy team. Darshan has picked up five wickets in as many games at an average of 16.40.

IGM vs VTV match captain and vice-captain choices

Harry Bharwal (4 matches, 5 wickets)

Bharwal has been in top form with the ball and has fared decently with the bat. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 10.80 in four games and could be the best pick for the captaincy in today's game.

Vishnu Sukumaran (4 matches, 5 wickets)

Sukumaran has been one of the best performers for IGM in the tournament. He has picked up four wickets in five games at an average of 7.00.

5 must-picks with players' stats for IGM vs VTV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Asif Khan 173 runs in 5 matches Mazhar Hussain 97 runs in 5 games Hameed Khan 94 runs in 5 games Vishnu 4 wickets in 5 games Darshan 5 wickets in 5 games

IGM vs VTV Match Expert Rips

Players who can contribute to multiple aspects of the game could be key picks for today's game. The likes of Hazrat Luqman, Ahmed Shafiq and Hameed Khan for Interglobe Marine, and Mazhar Hussain, Darshan Pagarani and Yuvraj Barua for VTV will be the ones to watch out for.

IGM vs VTV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

IGM vs VTV Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Yaseer Kaleem, Sandeep Singh

Batters: S Haider (c), Asif Khan (vc), V Sukumaran, H Khan

All-rounders: V Nair, M Hussain

Bowlers: Darshan Pagarani, Harry Bharwal, M Khan

IGM vs VTV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IGM vs VTV Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Yaseer Kaleem (vc), Sandeep Singh

Batters: S Haider (c), Asif Khan, V Sukumaran, H Khan

All-rounders: V Nair, M Hussain

Bowlers: Darshan Pagarani, Harry Bharwal, S Pinto

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 270 votes