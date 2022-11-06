Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bowl
Interglobe Marine
VTAC Volts
1.Asif Khan
IGM
. BAT
173
Runs
5 Matches
2.Yasir Kaleem
IGM
. WK
144
Runs
3.Saqlain Haider
VTV
. BOWL
99
Runs
4.Hameed Khan
94
Runs
5.Sandeep- Singh
71
Runs
1.Hameed Khan
261.11
218.18
3.Sandeep- Singh
208.82
4.Aarman Sajnani
VTV
. ALL
200.00
6 Matches
5.Asif Khan
198.85
1.Saqlain Haider
6
Wkts
2.Harry Bharwal
IGM
. BOWL
5
Wkts
4 Matches
3.Darshan Pagarani
4.Vishnu Sukumaran
4
Wkts
5.Muzamil Khan
1.Ahmed Shafiq
6.00
2 Matches
2.Taimoor Bhatti
6.20
3.Vishnu Sukumaran
7.00
4.Muzamil Khan
7.50
5.Harry Bharwal
7.71
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
