India A vs Bangladesh A - Dream11 Prediction - ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

India A (IN-A) will take on Bangladesh A (BN-A) in the second semi-final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday, July 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IN-A vs BN-A Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

India A have been arguably the best team in the tournament so far. In fact, they are the only team to remain unbeaten. They have won all their three games and will start this knockout fixture as favorites.

On the other hand, Bangladesh A lost their first match against Sri Lanka A, falling 48 runs short while chasing 350. Since then, they thrashed Oman A before recording a 21-run victory over Afghanistan A as they defended 308 runs successfully.

IN-A vs BN-A, Match Details

The second semi-final match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 between India A and Bangladesh A will be played on July 21, 2023, at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 2.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IN-A vs BN-A

Date & Time: July 21, 2023, 2.00 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a good one to bat on. There has been a bit of spin on offer but the pacers have found some help with the new ball as well.

IN-A vs BN-A Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

India A: W, W, W

Bangladesh A: W, W, L

IN-A vs BN-A Probable Playing 11 today

India A Team News

No major injury concerns.

India A Probable Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, and RS Hangargekar.

Bangladesh A Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bangladesh A Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Ripon Mondol.

Today’s IN-A vs BN-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dhruv Jurel (3 matches, 21 runs, 7 catches, 1 stumping)

Dhruv Jurel has batted just once and struck 21 off just 12 balls, including one four and two sixes. He has seven catches and one stumping to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Tanzid Hasan (3 matches, 128 runs)

Tanzid Hasan has been batting really well. He has smashed 128 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 131.95. He has registered a couple of half-centuries and has struck 24 fours along with two sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abhishek Sharma (3 matches, 126 runs, 1 wicket)

Abhishek Sharma is in good all-round form. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 126 runs in three innings while striking at 113.51. The Punjab-born cricketer has picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 3.34.

Top Bowler Pick

RS Hangargekar (2 matches, 8 wickets)

RS Hangargekar is in magnificent bowling form. The 20-year-old fast bowler has picked up eight wickets from two matches at an economy rate of 4.78. He averages 8.36 and has a bowling strike rate of 10.5.

IN-A vs BN-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Sai Sudharsan (3 matches, 170 runs)

Sai Sudharsan is in top form with the bat. The left-hander made eight in the game against the UAE A before registering scores of 58* and 104* against Nepal and Pakistan A, respectively. He has a strike rate of 100.00 in this tournament.

Soumya Sarkar (3 matches, 90 runs, 5 wickets)

Soumya Sarkar has been effective with both bat and ball. The 30-year-old all-rounder has picked up five wickets and he has a bowling strike rate of 19.2. With the bat, he has made 90 runs in two innings while striking at 102.27.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-A vs BN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sai Sudharsan 170 runs in 3 matches Soumya Sarkar 90 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Abhishek Sharma 126 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Tanzim Hasan Sakib 7 wickets in 2 matches RS Hangargekar 8 wickets in 2 matches

IN-A vs BN-A match expert tips

Both teams have some quality names in their ranks and a balanced team may be effective. The likes of Tanzid Hasan, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull, Soumya Sarkar, Abhishek Sharma, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and RS Hangargekar could fetch big points.

IN-A vs BN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for India A vs Bangladesh A - ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Dhruv Jurel

Batters: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull

All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar, Abhishek Sharma, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Manav Suthar, RS Hangargekar

IN-A vs BN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for India A vs Bangladesh A - ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Zakir Hasan

Batters: Tanzid Hasan, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull

All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar, Abhishek Sharma, Nishant Sindhu

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, RS Hangargekar