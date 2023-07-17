IN-A vs NEP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup match – July 17, 2023

India A (IN-A) and Nepal (NEP) are set to lock horns in the Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, July 17. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the contest.

India A started their campaign with a dominant eight-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They will look to carry the momentum into the match against Nepal.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your IN-A vs NEP Dream11 team:

#3 Yash Dhull (IN-A) – 8 credits

Yash Dhull was simply brilliant in the match against the UAE. He won the Player of the Match award after helping India A chase down 176 with 23.3 overs to spare. The right-handed batter, who captained India in the U19 World Cup 2022, scored 108* off 84 balls with 20 fours and one six. Dhull is a safe choice as captain or vice-captain for the IN-A vs NEP match.

#2 Sai Sudharsan (IN-A) – 9.0 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Sai Sudharsan was out cheaply after being dismissed by Muhammad Jawadullah in the first match. He hit two fours before falling to a loose stroke. But of late, the left-hander has been in brilliant form. Sudharsan was exceptional for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, after which he played some match-winning knocks for Lyca Kovai Kings in TNPL 2023. He is a worthy pick as captain or vice-captain in your fantasy team.

#1 Abhishek Sharma (IN-A) – 9.0 credits

Abhishek Sharma is an experienced campaigner. He opened the batting against the UAE, scoring 19 runs off 14 balls before being dismissed by Ali Naseer. He also bowled 8.3 overs, picking up one wicket. Since he bats and bowls, Sharma is our top pick as captain or vice-captain for the IN-A vs NEP match.

