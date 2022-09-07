IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Unofficial Test

India A (IN-A) will take on New Zealand A (NZ-A) in the second unofficial Test of the three-match series at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli on Thursday, September 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 prediction.

India A were dominant in the first game. While New Zealand A racked up 400 batting first, the Priyank Panchal-led side responded with 571/6 before declaring and taking four wickets in New Zealand A’s second essay. Both sides will want to keep up the good work as the fringe players look to impress the national selectors.

IN-A vs NZ-A Match Details, 2nd Unofficial Test

The second unofficial Test of the three-match series between India A and New Zealand A will be played on September 8th at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-A vs NZ-A, 2nd Unofficial Test

Date & Time: September 8th 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli

IN-A vs NZ-A Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground is likely to be a good one to bat on. On the bowling front, while the pacers could find some help early on, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses.

IN-A vs NZ-A Probable Playing 11 today

India A team/injury news

Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the series, with Shardul Thakur being named as his replacement.

India A Probable Playing XI:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal (c), Kona Srikar Bharat (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, Saurabh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand A injury/team news

Tom Bruce missed the last match, but he might feature in this encounter.

New Zealand A Probable Playing XI:

Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Cam Fletcher (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tom Bruce (c), Michael Rippon, Robert O’Donnell, Logan van Beek, Jacob Duffy, Joe Walker.

Today’s IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Cam Fletcher (1 match, 27 runs, 1 catch, 1 stumping)

Cam Fletcher didn’t score much runs in the first game, but batted for long. He played 66 balls in the first innings for his 13 before facing 76 deliveries in the second for his 14*. He looked in decent touch with the bat and looked safe behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Sarfaraz Khan (1 match, 36 runs, 2 wickets)

Sarfaraz Khan looked solid during the course of his 36-run knock in the first game. He boasts a jaw-dropping average of 80.18 in first-class cricket. Sarfaraz also chipped in with two wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rachin Ravindra (1 match, 52 runs, 2 wickets)

Rachin Ravindra had a decent outing in the first unofficial Test, with the left-arm spinning all-rounder taking two wickets and scoring 12 and 40 in the first and second innings, respectively.

Top Bowler Pick

Mukesh Kumar (1 match, 5 wickets)

Mukesh Kumar bowled superbly in the first innings of the last fixture. The left-arm seamer returned with figures of 5/86 from 23 overs. He bowled well in the second innings as well, but went wicketless.

IN-A vs NZ-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Rajat Patidar (1 match, 176 runs)

Rajat Patidar batted magnificently in the first unofficial Test, smashing a fine 176 in a knock that included 14 fours and four sixes. He was in brilliant form in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 as well.

Joe Carter (1 match, 211 runs)

Joe Carter was New Zealand A’s best batter in the first innings. He racked up a mammoth 197 and almost single-handedly helped his side post 400. He then scored 14 in the second innings.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rajat Patidar 176 runs Joe Carter 211 runs Mukesh Kumar 5 wickets Rachin Ravindra 52 runs & 2 wickets Sarfaraz Khan 36 runs & 2 wickets

IN-A vs NZ-A match expert tips

Indian batters Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, and Abhimanyu Easwaran have all looked good and could be key picks for the second unofficial IN-A vs NZ-A Test. For New Zealand A, Rachin Ravindra and Michael Rippon’s all-round ability makes them crucial options.

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Cam FletcherBatters: Sarfaraz Khan, Joe Carter (vc), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rajat Patidar (c)

All-rounders: Michael Rippon, Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Logan van Beek, Mukesh Kumar

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kona Srikar Bharat, Cam FletcherBatters: Sarfaraz Khan (c), Joe Carter, Priyank Panchal, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Michael Rippon, Rachin Ravindra (vc)

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Edited by Samya Majumdar