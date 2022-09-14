IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for New Zealand A tour of India 2022, 3rd Unofficial Test

India A (IN-A) will take on New Zealand A (NZ-A) in the third Unofficial Test of the New Zealand A tour of India 2022 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for 3rd Unofficial Test.

Both the Test matches in the series so far have been drawn between India and New Zealand. In the first unofficial Test held in Bengaluru, Joe Carter fell three runs short of a double ton as New Zealand scored 400 before getting bowled out.

In response, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rajat Patidar, and Tilak Varma also scored centuries as India went on to declare the innings at 571/6. New Zealand made 133 in the second innings before time ran out and the match was drawn.

Rain played a spoilsport in the second unofficial Test, which also ended in a draw. Batting first, Priyank Panchal and KS Bharat scored half-centuries as India declared for a score of 229/6. New Zealand could only make 39/2 in the first innings before both sides ran out of time in the four-day contest once again.

IN-A vs NZ-A Match Details, 3rd Unofficial Test

The third Unofficial Test of New Zealand A tour of India 2022 will be played on September 15 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-A vs NZ-A, New Zealand A tour of India 2022, 3rd Unofficial Test

Date and Time: September 15, 2022, 9.30 am IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No live telecast

IN-A vs NZ-A Pitch Report

The first Unofficial Test took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It proved to be a good surface for batting as both India and New Zealand scored over 400 runs in the first innings. The same trend is expected to continue here.

Last match (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 485.5

Average second innings score: NA

IN-A vs NZ-A Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

India A: D-D

New Zealand A: D-D

IN-A vs NZ-A probable playing 11s for today’s match

India A Injury/Team News

Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out for the remainder of the series with a back injury and has been replaced by Shardul Thakur.

India A Probable Playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal (c), Srikar Bharat (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand A Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

New Zealand A Probable Playing 11

Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Cam Fletcher (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Sean Solia, Michael Rippon, Robert ODonnell (c), Logan van Beek, Jacob Duffy, and Joe Walker.

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kona Srikar Bharat (2 matches, 97 runs)

Kona Srikar Bharat is the best wicketkeeper choice for your IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Side. After two matches, he has scored 97 runs and is yet to be dismissed. Bharat played a wonderful knock of 74* in the first innings of the last game.

Top Batter pick

Joe Carter (2 matches, 228 runs, Average: 76)

Joe Carter is the leading run-scorer in the series so far, with 228 runs in three innings. It was his knock of 197 in the first innings of the first Test that got things moving in the series. Carter has hit 31 boundaries, twice more than anyone else.

Top All-rounder pick

Shardul Thakur (1 match, 26 runs and 1 wicket)

Shardul Thakur has plenty of international experience at the highest level and he came in as a replacement for the injured Prasidh Krishna. He scored 26 runs and also picked up a wicket in the last match bowling at an average of 19.

Top Bowler pick

Mukesh Kumar (2 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 18.17)

Mukesh Kumar is the leading wicket-taker in the series. He has scalped six wickets in the 36 overs that he has bowled in two matches. He also has an outstanding average of 18.17 which is the best in the series as well.

IN-A vs NZ-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar has continued his dream form and seems to be in brilliant touch. Patidar has slammed 180 runs at an average of 90 in two matches and he scored 176 in the first Test. He could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra is shaping up to be a promising all-rounder for New Zealand and he made plenty of waves when the senior side visited India for the Test series towards the end of 2021. During this series as well, he has scored 66 runs at an average of 33 and has also picked up three wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Joe Carter 228 runs 281 points Rajat Patidar 180 runs 235 points KS Bharat 97 runs 157 points Mukesh Kumar 6 wickets 128 points Rachin Ravindra 66 runs and 3 wickets 132 points

IN-A vs NZ-A match expert tips

KS Bharat has also been in wonderful touch with the bat and he is yet to be dismissed. He could prove to be a fine selection for your IND-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Side.

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Unofficial Test, Head to Head League

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Prediction- Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: KS Bharat

Batters: Joe Carter, Rajat Patidar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Logan van Beek, Kuldeep Yadav

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd Unofficial Test, Grand League

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Prediction- Grand League

Wicketkeeper: KS Bharat

Batters: Joe Carter, Rajat Patidar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Logan van Beek

