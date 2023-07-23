IN-A vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Final

The final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see India A (IN-A) squaring off against Pakistan A (PK-A) at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Friday, July 23.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-A vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

India A have won all of their last four matches of the season. Pakistan A, too, have won three of their last four matches of the tournament.

Pakistan A will give it their all to win the match, but India A are expected to win this encounter.

IN-A vs PK-A Match Details

The final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on July 23 at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-A vs PK-A, Final

Date and Time: 23rd July 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. You might expect a high-scoring match today. The last match played on this pitch was between India A and Bangladesh A, where a total of 371 runs were scored for a loss of 20 wickets.

IN-A vs PK-A Form Guide

IN-A - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

PK-A - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

IN-A vs PK-A Probable Playing XI

IN-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar

PK-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris (c and wk), Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani

IN-A vs PK-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Haris

M Haris is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Jurel is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Sudharsan

Y Dhull and S Sudharsan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. O Bin Yousuf played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Sharma

Q Akram and A Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Sindhu is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Wasim

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Hangargekar and M Wasim. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Suthar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-A vs PK-A match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sudharsan

S Sudharsan will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 252 points in the last four matches of the season.

A Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose A Sharma as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 296 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for IN-A vs PK-A, Final

A Sharma

S Sudharsan

Q Akram

M Wasim

Y Dhull

India A vs Pakistan A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Haris

Batters: Y Dhull, S Sudharsan, O Bin Yousuf

All-rounders: Q Akram, N Sindhu, M Khan, A Sharma

Bowlers: M Wasim, R Hangargekar, M Suthar

India A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Haris

Batters: Y Dhull, S Sudharsan

All-rounders: Q Akram, N Sindhu, M Khan, A Sharma

Bowlers: S Muqeem, A Iqbal, R Hangargekar, M Suthar