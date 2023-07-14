IN-A vs UAE-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 3

The 3rd match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see India A (IN-A) squaring off against United Arab Emirates A (UAE-A) at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Friday, July 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-A vs UAE-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. India A have various in-form players who have played exceptionally well in the IPL, so they have a higher chance of winning this year's tournament.

IN-A vs UAE-A Match Details

The 3rd match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on July 14 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-A vs UAE-A, Match 3

Date and Time: 14th July 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. You might expect a high-scoring match today.

IN-A vs UAE-A Form Guide

IN-A - Will be playing their first match

UAE-A - Will be playing their first match

IN-A vs UAE-A Probable Playing XI

IN-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Nehal Wadhera, Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Harshit Rana

UAE-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Ansh Tandon (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Nilansh Keswani, Ethan Dsouza, Lovepreet Singh Bajwa, Fahad Nawaz, Ali Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Jash Giyanani, Muhammad Jawad-Ullah

IN-A vs UAE-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Singh

P Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Jurel is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Sudharsan

A Tandon and S Sudharsan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Dhull played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Sharma

A Sharma and N Sindhu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Keswani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Rana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shetty and H Rana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Hangargekar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-A vs UAE-A match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sudharsan

S Sudharsan will bat in the top order and was in top-notch form in the IPL, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

A Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Sharma as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for IN-A vs UAE-A, Match 3

A Sharma

S Sudharsan

P Singh

H Rana

N Sindhu

India A vs United Arab Emirates A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India A vs United Arab Emirates A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: S Sudharsan (c), Y Dhull, A Tandon

All-rounders: S Sharma, A Sharma (vc), N Sindhu, N Keswani

Bowlers: H Rana, R Hangargekar, A Shetty

India A vs United Arab Emirates A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: S Sudharsan (vc), R Parag, A Tandon

All-rounders: A Naseer, A Sharma (c), N Sindhu, N Keswani

Bowlers: H Rana, A Singh, A Shetty

