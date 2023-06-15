IN-A-W vs NP-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Women's Emerging T20 match – June 15, 2023

The eighth match of the 2023 ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup will see India A Women take on Nepal Women at Mission Road Ground in Kowloon. This is a Group A fixture that is scheduled to take place on June 15, 11 AM IST. This will be a clash between the number one ranked side taking on a relatively inexperienced side making it a one-sided encounter.

India A Women have started their tournament with a bang as they managed to annihilate Hong Kong Women for a paltry score of 38. Their landslide victory by a mammoth margin of nine wickets would surely give the Indian side a lot of confidence ahead of this fixture.

Nepal Women, on the other hand, showed a lot of fighting spirit in their opening fixture against Pakistan A Women but ended up on the losing side. They bowled out the Pakistan side for a low total of 87, but Pakistan A Women leveraged their experience to restrict Nepal Women to 76 with tight economical bowling.

As we head into this rather one-sided fixture, here are the top 3 players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the IN-A-W vs NP-W Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Kabita Kunwar (NP-W) - 8.5 credits

Kabita Kumar (PC: CricketingNepal)

Kabita demonstrated her lethal form with the bat and the ball in their last game against a full-member Pakistan A Women's side. She picked up wickets upfront and registered formidable bowling figures of 2/12 while going at 3.6 RPO. And with the bat, she waged a lone battle by scoring a valuable 20 (32) which got them very close to Pakistan A Women’s first innings total.

Kabita can stun any opposition and should feature in your IN-A-W vs NP-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Mannat Kashyap (IN-A-W) - 9 credits

Mannat Kashyap (PC: Money Control)

Kashyap proved her worth in the last game by claiming figures of 2/2 whilst going at just 1 RPO. Her mimaculate bowling helped India A Women tighten the screws on Hong Kong Women who were thoroughly decimated. In 7 innings, Kashyap has 11 wickets at an astounding average of 10.63 while striking at 12.53.

#1 Shreyanka Patil (IN-A-W) - 8 credits

Shreyanka wreaked havoc in the last game as she bagged the Player of the Match award for her magical performance of 5/2 with the ball. Her lethal spell decimated Hong Kong Women’s brittle batting lineup as India A Women sailed to a comfortable nine-wicket victory with 88 balls to spare.

Apart from that, her WIPL figures are also top-notch. In six innings, she scored 62 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of over 150. While with the ball, she claimed 6 wickets at a formidable average of 32. Shreyanka is in explosive form and we recommend you feature her as your captain or vice-captain in your IN-A-W vs NP-W Dream11 prediction match.

