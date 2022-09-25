IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 18

India Legends (IN-L) will be up against Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) in the 18th match of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 18.

India Legends have been in supreme form during the series. They have won both their fixtures held so far, while two other matches have ended without a result. They are second in the table and India Legends defeated England Legends by 40 runs in the most recent encounter.

Bangladesh Legends, meanwhile, have had a nightmare campaign so far. They have lost all three of their games and are lying at the bottom of the table with no points to their account. They faced a three-wicket defeat against Australia Legends recently.

IN-L vs BD-L Match Details, Match 18

The 18th match of Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 will be played on September 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-L vs BD-L, Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 25th September, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

IN-L vs BD-L Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is well suited to batting in the T20 format of the game. This is expected to be the second match of the season on this surface as all the other games got abandoned without a ball being bowled. Pace bowlers are likely to find more assistance.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 170

Average second innings score: 130

IN-L vs BD-L Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

India Legends: W-NR-W-W

Bangladesh Legends: L-L-L

IN-L vs BD-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

India Legends Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

India Legends Probable Playing 11

Sachin Tendulkar, Naman Ojha, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Gony, Pragyan Ojha, R Pawar, Rahul Sharma

Bangladesh Legends Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Bangladesh Legends Probable Playing 11

M Hossain, Nazimuddin, A Ahmed, Kapali, N Sadat, D Ghosh, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, M Sharif, D Mahmud, Razzak

IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Naman Ojha (3 matches, 59 runs, Strike Rate: 118.00)

Naman Ojha is a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 59 runs in three matches at an average close to 20.

Top Batter pick

Yusuf Pathan (3 matches, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 238.46)

Having played just two innings, Yusuf Pathan has already scored 62 runs at an average of 62 and at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 238.46

Top All-rounder pick

Alok Kapali (3 matches, 76 runs and 2 wickets)

Alok Kapali has scored 76 runs in three games at an average of 38. He has also taken a wicket and could prove to be instrumental.

Top Bowler pick

Abdur Razzak (3 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.10)

Abdur Razzak has done immensely well with the ball in hand. He has scalped four wickets in three matches at an economy of 6.10.

IN-L vs BD-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Sachin Tendulkar

Arguably the greatest cricketer the sport has ever seen, Sachin Tendulkar has been in fine form during this tournament. The legendary batter has already scored 75 runs at a strike rate of over 156. He could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Stuart Binny

Stuart Binny has been a bit of a positive surprise for India Legends. He has slammed 100 runs at an average of 100 and strike rate of 188.67. Binny also has a wicket to his name.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Alok Kapali 76 runs and 2 wickets 189 points Stuart Binny 100 runs and 1 wicket 184 points Elias Sunny 32 runs and 4 wickets 178 points Abdur Razzak 4 wickets 161 points Sachin Tendulkar 75 runs 130 points

IN-L vs BD-L match expert tips

Stuart Binny has been very consistent with the bat and has excellent numbers. He is a bankable multiplier pick for your IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy.

IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batter: Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina

All-rounder: Alok Kapali, Stuart Binny, Elias Sunny, Yuvraj Singh

Bowler: Abdur Razzak, Rahul Sharma, Abul Hasan

IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batter: Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, Aftab Ahmed

All-rounder: Alok Kapali, Stuart Binny, Elias Sunny

Bowler: Abdur Razzak, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Pawar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far