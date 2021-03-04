IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Road Saftey World Series 2021 match - March 5th, 2021

The Road Safety World Series will see cricketing legends back in action at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

India Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, West Indies Legends, Bangladesh Legends, and England Legends will compete for the trophy in Raipur. Australia Legends have withdrawn from the charity event due to COVID-19 concerns.

Match 5 of the Road Safety World Series will see India Legends take on Bangladesh Legends, marking the return of the league.

The Indian Legends side are currently placed atop the points table, having won both the games they've played thus far. They defeated West Indies Legends in the season opener back on March 7. Opening batsman Virender Sehwag made 74* to guide his side to a victory by seven wickets.

Munaf Patel played a crucial role in holding Sri Lanka Legend to a below-par total in India Legends' second match. A four-wicket haul by the pacer saw Sri Lanka Legends bowled out for just 138 runs.

In response, Mohammad Kaif scored 46 runs, while Irfan Pathan played an unbeaten knock of 47 runs off 31 balls to help India Legends win the match by five wickets.

Bangladesh Legends, on the other hand, will play their first game of the Road Safety World Series against India Legends on Friday. Although the former side are weaker on paper, they have the firepower to upset any team.

Squads to choose from

India Legends

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, S Badrinath.

Bangladesh Legends

Khaled Mahmud, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, A N M Mamun Ur Rashed, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir.

Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar.

Bangladesh Legends

Khaled Mashud, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mushfiqur Rahman, Khaled Mahmud, Aftab Ahmed, Mehrab Hossain, Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Mohammed Sharif, Alamgir Kabir.

Match Details

Match: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Match 5

Date & Time: 5th March 2021, 7:00 PM

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is yet to host an international white-ball game. A total of six matches have been played at the venue, with the team batting second, winning most of the encounters.

The average first innings score in Raipur is 150, with no team managing to get past the 170-run mark so far.

Both captains will look to bowl first upon winning the toss.

IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naman Ojha, Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Khaled Mahmud, Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif.

Captain: Sachin Tendulkar. Vice-Captain: Yuvraj Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khaled Mashud, Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, Virender Sehwag, Aftab Ahmed-II, Yuvraj Singh, Khaled Mahmud, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Javed Omar.

Captain: Virender Sehwag. Vice-Captain: Abdur Razzak