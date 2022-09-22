IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 14

India Legends (IN-L) will take on England Legends (EN-L) in the 14th match of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Thursday, September 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Two of India Legends’ three matches have ended without a result. They began their campaign with a thumping 61-run victory over South Africa Legends. However, their next two fixtures against West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends were abandoned without a ball being bowled. India are third in the table with four points.

England Legends, on the other hand, have lost two of their three games, while another ended without a result. They recently suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies Legends and are seventh in the standings.

IN-L vs EN-L Match Details, Match 14

The 14th match of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 will be played on September 22 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-L vs EN-L, Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 22nd September, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

IN-L vs EN-L Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is well suited to batting in the T20 format. This will be the second match of the season at the venue, with the first getting abandoned. Pacers are likely to find more assistance than spinners.

IN-L vs EN-L Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

India Legends: NR-W

England Legends: L-L

IN-L vs EN-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

India Legends injury/team news

No major injury updates.

India Legends Probable Playing 11

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Rahul Sharma.

England Legends injury/team news

No major injury updates.

England Legends Probable Playing 11

Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker.

IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Naman Ojha (2 matches, 39 runs, Strike Rate: 118.18)

Naman Ojha is a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 39 runs in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Ian Bell (2 matches, 61 runs, Strike Rate: 91.04)

Although he has amassed 61 runs in two matches at an average of 30.50, Ian Bell’s strike rate of 91.04 needs improvement.

Top All-rounder pick

Stuart Binny (2 matches, 82 runs, Strike Rate: 195.23)

Stuart Binny was in outrageous form in the opening match against South Africa Legends, slamming 82 runs off just 42 deliveries with the help of five fours and six maximums.

Top Bowler pick

Rahul Sharma (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.25)

Rahul Sharma was fantastic against South Africa Legends, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.25.

IN-L vs EN-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Rikki Clarke

Rikki Clarke has been in great touch with the bat, scoring 59 runs in two matches at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 168.57. He has also taken two wickets and could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 fantasy team.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina looked fluent with the bat against South Africa Legends, scoring 33 runs at a strike rate of 150.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Rikki Clarke 59 runs and 2 wickets Suresh Raina 33 runs Stuart Binny 82 runs Rahul Sharma 3 wickets Ian Bell 61 runs

IN-L vs EN-L match expert tips

Rahul Sharma showed strong form with the ball and he could also prove to be a handy selection choice for your IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 Fantasy Side.fantasy team.

IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Ian Bell, Suresh Raina (vc), Yusuf Pathan, Sachin Tendulkar

All-rounders: Rikki Clarke (c), Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh

Bowlers: Rahul Sharma, Stephen Parry, Chris Schofield

IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Mustard

Batters: Ian Bell, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar (vc)

All-rounders: Rikki Clarke, Stuart Binny (c), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan

Bowlers: Rahul Sharma, Stephen Parry, Pragyan Ojha

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far