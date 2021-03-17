IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World Series Match - Mar 17th, 2021

The first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series will see the Indian Legends take on the West Indies Legends in Raipur on Wednesday.

India Legends have been impressive in the Road Safety World Series, with five wins in six. The likes of Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh have led the way with impactful performances with the bat, holding the Indians in good stead. With Sachin Tendulkar's services available, India Legends are favorites to reach the final.

However, Tendulkar will face off against Brian Lara and the West Indies Legends, who beat England Legends on Tuesday to confirm their spot in the semis. Blessed with some attacking players in their ranks, the Windies should prove to be a tough nut to crack. Although they are the underdogs heading into the fixture, the West Indies Legends have enough in their tank to topple the Indians in what promises to be a cracking Road Safety World Series game.

Squads to choose from

India Legends

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, S Badrinath.

West Indies Legends

Brian Lara(c), Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs, Carl Hooper, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Adam Sanford, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Pedro Collins, Renford Pinnock, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ryan Austin.

Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (C), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (WK), Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha and Munaf Patel

West Indies Legends

William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs (WK), Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara (C), Tino Best, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Narsingh Deonarine and Ryan Austin.

Match Details

Match: India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Semifinal 1

Date & Time: March 17, 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring Road Safety World Series game is on the cards in Raipur. Teams have scored freely here of late, with smaller dimensions of the ground aiding them. However, the bowlers should get movement and turn off the surface, keeping them interested. Wickets in hand will be key, with 160-170 being a competitive score at the venue. Although chasing would be the ideal option upon winning the toss, the pitch shouldn't change much during the game.

Road Safety World Series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (IN-L vs WI-L)

IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Tips - Road Safety World Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Perkins, S Tendulkar, V Sehwag, N Deonarine, Y Pathan, Y Singh, D Smith, I Pathan, S Benn, M Gony and R Austin

Captain: Y Pathan; Vice-captain: D Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Perkins, B Lara, V Sehwag, K Edwards, Y Pathan, Y Singh, D Smith, I Pathan, S Benn, M Gony and V Kumar

Captain: D Smith; Vice-captain: V Sehwag