IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety World Series, Match 12

India Legends will lock horns with New Zealand Legends in the 12th match of the Road Safety World Series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

India Legends won one match while the other was washed away. They are currently third in the points table. New Zealand Legends, on the other hand, have won and lost a match each and are currently sixth in the points table. They won their last game against Bangladesh Legends by a margin of eight wickets.

IN-L vs NZ-L Match Details

The 12th match of the Road Safety World Series will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, September 19. The match is set to take place at 07:30 PM IST.

IN-L vs NZ-L, Road Safety World Series, Match 12

Date and Time: 19th September 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

IN-L vs NZ-L Pitch Report

The track at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers will be seen troubling the batters due to the double paced nature of the pitch. The spinners can be a bit handy too. Two out of the last three matches played here have been won by teams bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 160

Average second innings score: 158

IN-L vs NZ-L Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

IN-L: D-W-W-W-W

NZ-L: W-L-D-D-D

IN-L vs NZ-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

IN-L Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

IN-L Probable Playing 11

Naman Ojha, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

NZ-L Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NZ-L Probable Playing 11

Anton Devcich, Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Gareth Hopkins, Jason Spice, Hamish Bennet, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, James Franklin

IN-L vs NZ-L Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Naman Ojha (1 match, 21 runs, Strike Rate: 116.67)

Ojha is a phenomenal wicketkeeper batter. He has scored 21 runs in the opening match against South Africa Legends.

Top Batter Pick

Sachin Tendulkar (1 match, 16 runs, Strike Rate: 106.67)

Sachin is a name that needs no introduction in the world of cricket. Often known as God of Cricket, he automatically becomes the best batter pick whenever he is in the mix.

Top All-rounder Pick

Stuart Binny (1 match, 82 runs, Strike Rate: 195.24)

Stuat has been regular at contributing with either the bat or the ball in his cricketing career. He was instrumental in India's victory over South Africa Legends, smashing 82 runs off just 42 deliveries.

Top Bowler Pick

Rahul Sharma (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.25)

Rahul is an experienced legbreak bowler who scalped three wickets in the match against South Africa Legends with an economy of 4.25.

IN-L vs NZ-L match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Anton Devcich

Anton has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, making effective contributions on all fronts, including fielding.

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf has been performed very well so far, especially with his game finishing skills. He won the last match for the team with his finishing touches and can lead your fantasy team on Monday.

5 Must-pick players with stats for IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Stuart Binny 82 runs in 1 match Rahul Sharma 3 wickets in 1 match Dean Brownlie 79 runs in 2 matches Munaf Patel 2 wickets in 1 match Pragyan Ojha 2 wickets in 1 match

IN-L vs NZ-L match expert tips

Stuart Binny could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction - Road Safety T20 World Series

IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Anton Devcich

Bowlers: Munaf Patel, Hamish Bennet, Kyle Mills

IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction - Road Safety T20 World Series

IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Anton Devcich

Bowlers: Manpreet Gony, Hamish Bennett, Rahul Sharma

