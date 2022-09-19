IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety World Series, Match 12

India Legends will lock horns with New Zealand Legends in the 12th match of the Road Safety World Series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
India Legends won one match while the other was washed away. They are currently third in the points table. New Zealand Legends, on the other hand, have won and lost a match each and are currently sixth in the points table. They won their last game against Bangladesh Legends by a margin of eight wickets.
IN-L vs NZ-L Match Details
The 12th match of the Road Safety World Series will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, September 19. The match is set to take place at 07:30 PM IST.
IN-L vs NZ-L Pitch Report
The track at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers will be seen troubling the batters due to the double paced nature of the pitch. The spinners can be a bit handy too. Two out of the last three matches played here have been won by teams bowling first.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 160
Average second innings score: 158
IN-L vs NZ-L Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
IN-L: D-W-W-W-W
NZ-L: W-L-D-D-D
IN-L vs NZ-L probable playing 11s for today’s match
IN-L Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
IN-L Probable Playing 11
Naman Ojha, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha
NZ-L Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
NZ-L Probable Playing 11
Anton Devcich, Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Gareth Hopkins, Jason Spice, Hamish Bennet, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, James Franklin
IN-L vs NZ-L Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Naman Ojha (1 match, 21 runs, Strike Rate: 116.67)
Ojha is a phenomenal wicketkeeper batter. He has scored 21 runs in the opening match against South Africa Legends.
Top Batter Pick
Sachin Tendulkar (1 match, 16 runs, Strike Rate: 106.67)
Sachin is a name that needs no introduction in the world of cricket. Often known as God of Cricket, he automatically becomes the best batter pick whenever he is in the mix.
Top All-rounder Pick
Stuart Binny (1 match, 82 runs, Strike Rate: 195.24)
Stuat has been regular at contributing with either the bat or the ball in his cricketing career. He was instrumental in India's victory over South Africa Legends, smashing 82 runs off just 42 deliveries.
Top Bowler Pick
Rahul Sharma (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.25)
Rahul is an experienced legbreak bowler who scalped three wickets in the match against South Africa Legends with an economy of 4.25.
IN-L vs NZ-L match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Anton Devcich
Anton has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, making effective contributions on all fronts, including fielding.
Yusuf Pathan
Yusuf has been performed very well so far, especially with his game finishing skills. He won the last match for the team with his finishing touches and can lead your fantasy team on Monday.
5 Must-pick players with stats for IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
IN-L vs NZ-L match expert tips
Stuart Binny could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League
IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha
Batters: Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie
All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Anton Devcich
Bowlers: Munaf Patel, Hamish Bennet, Kyle Mills
IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League
IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha
Batters: Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie
All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Anton Devcich
Bowlers: Manpreet Gony, Hamish Bennett, Rahul Sharma