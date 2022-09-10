IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety World Series, Match 1

India Legends (IN-L) will be up against South Africa Legends (SA-L) in the opening match of the Road Safety World Series at Green Park in Kanpur on Saturday, September 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 fantasy prediction.

India Legends are the defending champions, having defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the final last year. South Africa Legends, on the other hand, fell to an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Sri Lanka Legends in the semi-finals. Both teams will be eager to start their campaign with a win.

IN-L vs SA-L Match Details, Road Safety World Series

The first match of the Road Safety World Series will be played on September 10 at Green Park in Kanpur. The match is set to take place at 07:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-L vs SA-L, Road Safety World Series, Match 1

Date and Time: 10th September, 2022, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

IN-L vs SA-L Pitch Report

The pitch at Green Park will favor the batters, who will get full value for their shots. We can expect a high-scoring contest between the two quality sides on Saturday. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the four T20 domestic games played at the venue being 161 runs.

Last 4 Matches (T20)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

IN-L vs SA-L Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

India Legends: W-W-W-L-W

South Africa Legends: L-W-L-W-L

IN-L vs SA-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

IN-L injury/team news

No major injury updates.

IN-L Probable playing 11

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (WK), Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar.

SA-L injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SA-L Probable Playing 11

Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Morne Van Wyk (WK), Garnett Kruger, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander.

IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Morne Van Wyk (6 matches, 228 runs, Strike Rate: 117.52)

Van Wyk is a quality batter and is also safe behind the stumps. He scored 228 runs at an average of 45.60 in six matches last season.

Top Batter pick

Sachin Tendulkar (7 matches, 233 runs, Strike Rate: 138.69)

Tendulkar was the leading run-scorer for India Legends last season with 233 runs in seven outings. His ability to score runs consistently at the top of the order makes him a reliable multiplier choice for this match.

Top All-rounder pick

Irfan Pathan (7 matches, 126 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 185.29 and Economy Rate: 8.47)

Pathan is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. In the previous edition, he scored 126 runs at a strike rate in excess of 185 and picked up seven wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Makhaya Ntini (5 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.31)

Ntini was his side's joint-highest wicket-taker last season with five wickets in five matches. He can provide regular breakthroughs.

IN-L vs SA-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf could be a wise multiplier choice as he can help you fetch some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He scored 139 runs and took nine wickets in the previous edition.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team. He scored 194 runs at a strike rate of 170-plus and picked up four wickets in seven matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar 233 runs in 7 matches Morne Van Wyk 228 runs in 6 matches Yusuf Pathan 139 runs and 9 wickets in 5 matches Yuvraj Singh 194 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches Alviro Petersen 65 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches

IN-L vs SA-L match expert tips

Recently retired Suresh Raina could prove to be a good differential pick for your IN-L vs SA-L fantasy team as he is capable of scoring quick-fire runs.

IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Morne Van Wyk

Batters: Yuvraj Singh (c), Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes (vc)

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan

Bowlers: Manpreet Gony, Johan Botha, Makhaya Ntini

IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Morne Van Wyk

Batters: Yuvraj Singh (vc), Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Rudolph, Alviro Petersen

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan (c), Vernon Philander

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Johan Botha, Makhaya Ntini, Vinay Kumar

