IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World Series Match - Mar 13th, 2021

Match 13 of the Road Safety World Series 2021 has India Legends taking on South Africa Legends in Raipur on Saturday.

The Indian Legends were edged by England earlier in the week despite a spirited batting performance by their late-order batsmen. The hosts would now want the likes of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar to deliver the goods at the top of the order.

Their opponents, South Africa Legends, were rampant against England as they beat them by eight wickets. With their bowling attack also finding their feet in the competition, the South Africans will fancy a win on Saturday.

Although both teams are in the top half of the points table, the Indians are the rank favorites, owing to their superior depth and balance. However, one cannot take the South Africans lightly, especially after their stunning performance against Kevin Pietersen and Co. earlier in the week.

With four valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game of T20 cricket beckons at the Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Squads to choose from

India Legends

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, S Badrinath.

South Africa Legends

Jonty Rhodes, Morne van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Lloyd Norris-Jones

Predicted Playing XI

India Legends

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (C), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (WK), Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha and Munaf Patel

South Africa Legends

Loots Bosman, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (WK), Zander de Bruyn, Justin Kemp/Roger Telemachus, Jonty Rhodes (C), Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger and Monde Zondeki

Match Details

Match: India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Match 13

Date: March 13, 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch has slowed down in recent games in Raipur, although it remains a good surface to bat on. While the dimensions of the ground play into the batsmen's hands, the bowlers should get some movement off the surface.

With the pitch not likely to change much during the game, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a good total at this venue, although either side is capable of breaching it with ease.

IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Puttick, M van Wyk, Y Pathan, V Sehwag, S Tendulkar, I Pathan, Y Singh, Z de Bruyn, T Tshabalala, M Gony, and R Telemachus

Captain: V Sehwag, Vice-Captain: M van Wyk

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Kaif, M van Wyk, Y Pathan, V Sehwag, A Petersen, I Pathan, Y Singh, Z de Bruyn, T Tshabalala, M Gony, and M Ntini

Captain: V Sehwag, Vice-Captain: I Pathan