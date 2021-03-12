IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World Series Match - Mar 13th, 2021

Match 13 of the Road Safety World Series 2021 has India Legends taking on South Africa Legends in Raipur on Saturday.
The Indian Legends were edged by England earlier in the week despite a spirited batting performance by their late-order batsmen. The hosts would now want the likes of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar to deliver the goods at the top of the order.
Their opponents, South Africa Legends, were rampant against England as they beat them by eight wickets. With their bowling attack also finding their feet in the competition, the South Africans will fancy a win on Saturday.
Although both teams are in the top half of the points table, the Indians are the rank favorites, owing to their superior depth and balance. However, one cannot take the South Africans lightly, especially after their stunning performance against Kevin Pietersen and Co. earlier in the week.
With four valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game of T20 cricket beckons at the Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.
Squads to choose from
India Legends
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, S Badrinath.
South Africa Legends
Jonty Rhodes, Morne van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Lloyd Norris-Jones
Predicted Playing XI
India Legends
Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (C), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (WK), Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha and Munaf Patel
South Africa Legends
Loots Bosman, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (WK), Zander de Bruyn, Justin Kemp/Roger Telemachus, Jonty Rhodes (C), Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger and Monde Zondeki
Match Details
Match: India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Match 13
Date: March 13, 2021, at 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Pitch Report
The pitch has slowed down in recent games in Raipur, although it remains a good surface to bat on. While the dimensions of the ground play into the batsmen's hands, the bowlers should get some movement off the surface.
With the pitch not likely to change much during the game, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a good total at this venue, although either side is capable of breaching it with ease.
IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Puttick, M van Wyk, Y Pathan, V Sehwag, S Tendulkar, I Pathan, Y Singh, Z de Bruyn, T Tshabalala, M Gony, and R Telemachus
Captain: V Sehwag, Vice-Captain: M van Wyk
Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Kaif, M van Wyk, Y Pathan, V Sehwag, A Petersen, I Pathan, Y Singh, Z de Bruyn, T Tshabalala, M Gony, and M Ntini
Captain: V Sehwag, Vice-Captain: I Pathan