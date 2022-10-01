IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety T20 World Series, Final

The final of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 will see Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) take on India Legends (IN-L) in Raipur on Saturday, October 1. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction.

Sri Lanka Legends have been brilliant this season, winning all of their completed games so far. The likes of Tillakaratne Dilshan and Nuwan Kulasekara have been sensational, holding them in good stead. India are also unbeaten and come into the game on the back of a big win over Australia in the semi-finals. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, India might just hold the edge. With the trophy up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Raipur.

IN-L vs SL-L Match Details, Road Safety World Series T20 2022

The final of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 has the Sri Lanka Legends and India Legends locking horns at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-L vs SL-L, Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Final

Date and Time: 1st October 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Live Streaming: Network18

IN-L vs SL-L Pitch Report

The average first-innings total at this venue reads 178 in the tournament. In the semi-finals, the spinners picked up nearly 50 percent of the wickets. The powerplay saw four wickets fall in the semi-finals, indicating some help available for the pacers. Teams will look to chase, with the pitch not likely to change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 178

2nd-innings score: 160

IN-L vs SL-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

India Legends injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Indian Legends.

India Legends probable playing 11

Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, Munaf Patel and Abhimanyu Mithun.

Sri Lanka Legends injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Sri Lanka Legends probable playing 11

Mahela Udawatte, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Ishan Jayaratne, Chamara Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana and Nuwan Kulasekara.

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 match top picks, Road Safety World Series T20

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Naman Ojha (5 matches, 158 runs, Average: 39.50)

Naman Ojha was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring a match-winning 90 off just 62 balls. He is India's top run-scorer in the competition with 158 runs in just five matches. Given his form at the top of the order, Ojha is a top pick for your IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Ishan Jayaratne (31(19) in the previous match)

Ishan Jayaratne had a good outing in the previous game, scoring 31 runs off just 19 balls. Although he has not batted much in the series, Jayaratne looked in great touch in a middle-order role in the semi-finals. With Jayaratne also doubling up as a bowling option, he is a good pick for your IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tillakaratne Dilshan (5 matches, 181 runs, strike-rate: 158)

Tillakaratne Dilshan has been one of the standout players this season, scoring 181 runs and also taking key wickets at times of need. Although he did not score many runs in the semi-finals, he managed to keep the scoring down with a spell of 1/12. With his form holding him in good stead, Dilshan is a must-have in your IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Pragyan Ojha (4 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 15.83)

Although he did not play in the previous game, Pragyan Ojha has been impressive with six wickets in four matches. He is averaging 15.83 with the ball - the best among the Indian bowlers. Given the conditions on offer, Ojha is one to watch out for in this game.

IN-L vs SL-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Tillakaratne Dilshan is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition with 181 runs in five matches. He is striking at over 150 and has also picked up a couple of wickets this season. With conditions suiting Dilshan, he is a great choice as captain in your IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction team.

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan has been impactful this season, scoring 63 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 225. He has come good on the bowling front as well, picking up two wickets in the semi-finals as well. With Pathan likely to bat higher up the order, he should be a good captaincy option for your IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats T Dilshan 181 runs in 5 matches Pragyan Ojha 6 wickets in 4 matches Sachin Tendulkar 85 runs in 5 matches Naman Ojha 158 runs in 5 matches Sanath Jayasuriya 26(19) in the previous match

IN-L vs SL-L match expert tips for Road Safety World Series T20

Irfan Pathan has been a star performer with the bat for India, scoring 37 runs off just 12 balls in the previous game. The Indian all-rounder doubles up with the ball with his swing bowling too. If he is able to find his groove early with the ball, Irfan could be a game-changing selection in your IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction team.

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Asela Gunaratne

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan (vc), Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Ishan Jayaratne

Bowlers: Pragyan Ojha, Nuwan Kulasekara, Jeevan Mendis

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Yuvraj Singh (c), Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Udawatte

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya (vc), Irfan Pathan

Bowlers: Pragyan Ojha, Nuwan Kulasekara, Isuru Udana

