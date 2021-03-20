IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World Series Match - Mar 21st, 2021

The final of the Road Safety World Series will see India Legends take on Sri Lanka Legends in Raipur on Sunday.

Both teams have impressed the most in the Road Safety World Series and are fittingly in the final. India Legends, in particular, have run riot with the likes of Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh stamping their authority. The Indian bowlers have also come up with the goods, with Vinay Kumar starring in the semi-final against the West Indies Legends.

Sri Lanka Legends, on the other hand, made light work of South Africa Legends in the semis. Riding on the exploits of Tillakaratne Dilshan with both the bat and ball, they are perhaps the team to beat in the Road Safety World Series. But

There's nothing to separate the two sides at the moment. However, home conditions might play into India Legends' hands. Either way, we should be in for a thrilling Road Safety World final on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

India Legends

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, S Badrinath.

Sri Lanka Legends

Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura and Dulanjana Wijesinghe

Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (C), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (WK), Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel

Sri Lanka Legends

Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (WK), Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Russell Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad

Match Details

Match: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Final

Date & Time: 21st March 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

A high-scoring Road Safety World Series final is on the cards in Raipur on Sunday. Although the batsmen are expected to thrive at the venue, the bowlers should get some swing early on in the game. The spinners have dominated the middle overs, but there isn't much turn on offer for the tweakers. Both teams will ideally look to chase as dew can play a role as the match progresses. Although 170-180 should be a competitive total, both teams have enough firepower to breach the 200-run mark.

Road Safety World Series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (IN-L vs SL-L)

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Tips - Road Safety World Series.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Tharanga, V Sehwag, C Silva, M Kaif, T Dilshan, Y Pathan, Y Singh, C Jayasinghe, N Kulasekara, V Kumar and M Gony

Captain: V Sehwag. Vice-captain: T Dilshan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Tharanga, V Sehwag, R Arnold, M Kaif, T Dilshan, I Pathan, Y Singh, C Jayasinghe, N Kulasekara, V Kumar and M Gony

Captain: T Dilshan. Vice-captain: Y Singh