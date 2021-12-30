IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day, 2nd Semi-final

The second semi-final of the U-19 Asia Cup One Day 2021 has India U19 (IN-U19) taking on Bangladesh U19 (BD-U19) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Thursday.

Bangladesh have been the team to beat in the tournament, winning both of their completed games in the league phase. They will look to sustain their momentum and get one over the Indians, who come into the game on the back of a thumping win over Afghanistan. Although the Indians have a well-balanced squad in place, they will start the match as slight underdogs. With both teams eyeing a spot in the final, a cracking contest beckons in Sharjah.

IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-U19 XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav (wk) and Vicky Ostwal

BD-U19 XI

Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Ariful Islam, Md Fahim (wk), Rakibul Hasan (c), SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan and Abdullah Al Mamun

Match Details

IN-U19 vs BD-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021, 2nd Semi-final

Date and Time: 30th December 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons in Sharjah with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the batters will look to go on the attack from the beginning. As the match progresses, the pitch may get slower, offering more help to the spinners. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 250-260 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Md Fahim: Md Fahim showed promise in Bangladesh's previous games, scoring some quick runs in the middle order. He is one of the most explosive batters in the side and should ideally get the nod over Yadav in your IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

SK Rasheed: SK Rasheed hasn't lived up to the hype, returning with poor numbers in the league phase. The Indian vice-captain will be keen to come up trumps in this high-octane clash, making him a good addition in your IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: Rajvardhan Hangargekar has been brilliant for India, picking up wickets and also chipping in with some quick runs down the order. The bowling all-rounder should have a big say in the outcome of the game, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Rakibul Hasan: Bangladesh captain Rakibul Hasan has led from the front with four wickets in two innings. He has been economical in the middle overs and given the nature of the track, Rakibul should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Yash Dhull (IN-U19)

Nishant Sindhu (IN-U19)

Prantik Nawrose Nabil (BD-U19)

Important stats for IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

SM Meherob - 4 wickets in 3 matches, Average: 8.50

Prantik Nawrose Nabil - 177 runs in 3 matches, Average: 88.50

Harnoor Singh - 231 runs in 3 matches, Average: 77.00

IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021)

IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Fahim, P Nawrose, M Islam Robin, H Singh, S Rasheed, R Hangargekar, M Hasan, R Bawa, R Hasan, T Hasan and V Ostwal

Captain: P Nawrose. Vice-captain: M Hasan.

IN-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Fahim, P Nawrose, M Islam Robin, H Singh, Y Dhull, R Hangargekar, M Hasan, R Bawa, R Hasan, T Hasan and R Kumar

Captain: H Singh. Vice-captain: P Nawrose.

Edited by Samya Majumdar