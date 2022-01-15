IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Match 4

The fourth ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 match has South Africa U-19 (SA-U19) taking on India U19 (IN-U19) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

The Indian U-19 begin their World Cup campaign amid high hopes. After finishing second in the previous edition, they will be keen to take the next step. However, they face a strong South African side that has looked in good form over the last few months. With the likes of Jade Smith and George van Heerden in decent form, the South Africans will fancy their chances, paving the way for a cracking game in Guyana on Saturday.

IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

SA-U19 XI

Jade Smith, Ethan-John Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, Gerhardus Maree (wk), George van Heerden (c), Michael Copeland, Jan Coetzer, Liam Alder, Asakhe Tasaka and Aphiwe Mnyanda

IN-U19 XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sandhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar

Match Details

IN-U19 vs SA-U19, U19 World Cup 2022 Match 4

Date and Time: 15th January 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous games, the pitch is slightly on the slower side. However, the batters should enjoy the conditions early on despite there being some movement on offer for the pacers. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest between bat and ball. Wickets in hand will be key with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

George van Heerden: George van Heerden is one of the best prospects in the South Arican circuit, capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order. Although it has to be seen if van Heerden will take the gloves or not, his batting prowess alone should earn him a spot in your IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Harnoor Singh: Harnoor Singh has been the talk of the town with the U19 opener in fine form with the bat. Harnoor has showed no signs of slowing down and given his ability against both pace and spin, he is a must-have in your IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Raj Bawa: Raj Bawa provides much-needed balance and depth to the Indian set-up, turning up good performances with both bat and ball. While Bawa is likely to bat down the order, his bowling prowess is something to watch out for in this tournament.

Bowler

Aphiwe Mnyanda: Aphiwe Mnyanda is one of the most promising bowlers in the South African side, capable of swinging the new ball at a decent pace. He had a decent outing in the warm-ups against West Indies and should be a good addition to your IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 fantasy team owing to his form.

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Raj Bawa (IN-U19)

Isai Thorne (WI-U19)

Harnoor Singh (IN-U19)

Important stats for IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Dewald Brevis - 50(70) vs West Indies U-19 in U-19 World Cup 2022

Harnoor Singh - 251 runs in 5 matches in U-19 Asia Cup 2021, Average: 50.20

Vicky Ostwal - 8 wickets in5 matches in U-19 Asia Cup 2021, Average: 12.75

IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC U19 World Cup 2022)

IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Maree, Y Dhull, E Cunningham, G van Heerden, H Singh, D Brevis, R Bawa, R Hangargekar, A Mnyanda, L Alder and V Ostwal

Captain: H Singh, Vice-Captain: D Brevis

IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Maree, S Rasheed, E Cunningham, G van Heerden, H Singh, D Brevis, R Bawa, R Hangargekar, A Mnyanda, L Alder and R Kumar

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: G van Heerden, Vice-Captain: H Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar