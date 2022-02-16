IN vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I match - February 16th, 2022

India (IN) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the first T20I on Wednesday, February 16, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, were thoroughly dominant in the ODI series, winning it 3-0. The visitors fought hard, but looked clueless. However, West Indies can take heart from the fact that they defeated England 3-2 at home in the five-match T20I series.

India, on the other hand, must be brimming with confidence after their success against the Caribbean team in the 50-overs format. India also defeated New Zealand 3-0 in a T20I series back in November and will be eager to continue their unbeaten run.

On that note, here's a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the first India vs West Indies T20I:

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has incredible numbers against the West Indies in shorter formats. In 15 games, the 34-year-old has notched 519 runs at an average of 43.25 and a strike rate of 141.41. The right-hander also has one century and four half-centuries to go with a top score of 111*.

Sharma is the leading run-scorer in T20Is between the two countries. The Nagpur-born batter was in decent form in the ODI series as well. Back in November, Rohit led India to a 3-0 whitewash over New Zealand and he'd want to carry forward the momentum.

Virat Kohli didn't have memorable outings in the ODI series, but his numbers against the West Indies are incredible, to say the least. In 12 matches, the 33-year-old has racked up 501 runs at an average of 62.62 and a strike rate of 154.62, with five half-centuries to his name.

In fact, he has the highest batting average among the Indian batters who have scored over 100 T20I runs against the West Indies. Back in 2019 when the Caribbean team toured India, Kohli dominated the bowlers. A similar performance would be expected of the batter.

Jason Holder has been at the peak of his powers of late in the T20 format. In the T20I series against England, the fast bowler picked up 15 wickets from five games at an economy rate of 7.78. On excellent batting strips in Barbados, Holder didn't allow the batters to get away.

Holder also picked up a five-wicket haul in the fifth T20I, where he got four wickets off consecutive balls.

He has managed to bring his sterling form to India as well. In the third ODI against India, Holder notched a four-wicket haul and also had a half-century in the first ODI.

