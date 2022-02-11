IN vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd ODI match - February 11th, 2022

India (IN) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the third ODI on Friday, February 11, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, have already sealed the three-match series, having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. After their resounding six-wicket win in the opening game, the Men in Blue won the second match on Wednesday by 44 runs.

India have been clinical in the bowling department, as they haven't allowed Kieron Pollard and co. to cross the 200-run mark in both games. The Indian batters, though, need to put up decent scores on the board.

On that note, here's a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the India vs West Indies third ODI:

#3 KL Rahul (IN)

India Nets Session

KL Rahul didn't play the first game of the series, but he showed his utility in the second. The 29-year-old didn't open the batting, but scored 49 runs in the middle order at more than a run-a-ball on a tricky surface in Ahmedabad.

Even as the other batters scored in strike rates of 60s and 70s, Rahul batted in a different zone. He was also involved in a crucial 91-run stand for the fourth wicket with Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a half-century.

#2 Prasidh Krishna (IN)

India vs England - 2nd One Day International

Prasidh Krishna has been on song in the ongoing ODI series. He is the leading wicket-taker with six scalps in two games. The fact that he has an economy rate of 2.15 shows how tough he has made it for batters to take him on.

In the previous game, he dismissed Darren Bravo, Brandon King and Kemar Roach, finishing with bowling figures of 9-3-12-4. Krishna conceded only one four and bowled as many as 45 dots. He can be an asset to any Dream11 team.

#1 Alzarri Joseph (WI)

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts Nevis Patriots - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Alzarri Joseph has been the most consistent West Indies bowler in the ongoing ODI series. The right-arm pacer bowled well for Fortune Barishal in the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He has continued that form in the 50-over format as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Joseph is currently the leading wicket-taker for the visitors in the series. He has picked up four wickets at a more than decent economy rate of 4.76. Don't forget that Joseph can score handy runs in the lower order too.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will KL Rahul score a half-century? Yes No 4 votes so far