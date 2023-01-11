IN-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches, Match 9

India Women Under-19 will take on Bangladesh Women Under-19 (IN-W U19 vs BA-W U19) in Match 9 at the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches. The St. Stithians Main Oval in Johannesburg will host this contest on Wednesday, January 11.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the IN-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

India Women Under 19 won their last match against Australia Women Under 19 by 18 runs. Bangladesh Women Under 19, too, won their last match against South Africa Women Under 19 by a bare minimum margin of seven runs. Both teams will be keen to add a second win to their record on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but India Women Under 19 Women are a relatively better team. As a result, they are expected to win this encounter.

IN-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Match Details

Match 9 of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches will be played on January 11 at the St. Stithians Main Oval in Johannesburg. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IN-W U19 vs BA-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, Match 9.

Date and Time: January 11, 2023, 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: St Stithians Main Oval, Johannesburg.

Pitch Report

The St. Stithians Main Oval in Johannesburg has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

IN-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Form Guide

India Women Under-19 - W.

Bangladesh Women Under-19 - W.

IN-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Probable Playing XI

IN-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates for India Women Under-19 heading into this match.

Soumya Tiwari, Shafali Verma (c), Gongadi Trisha, Hurley Gala, Soniya Mendhiya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Niladri Basu, Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi, Sonam Yadav, Falak Naz.

BA-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates for Bangladesh Women Under-19 ahead of this encounter.

Dilara Akter (wk), Afia Humaira Anam Prottasha, Sumaiya Akter, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas (c), Rabeya Khan, Misty Rany Saha, Mst Dipa Khatun, Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Leky Chakma

IN-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ghosh

R Ghosh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper option for your Dream11 side for this match. Ghosh, who has represented the Indian senior team as well, will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. She is a must-have on your fantasy team.

H Niladri is another good pick for you to weigh up adding to your fantasy outfit for this match.

Batters

S Verma

S Akter and S Verma are the two best batsmen picks for your IN-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 team. S Tiwari is another good pick for you to consider selecting in your fantasy outfit.

All three players will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well on Wednesday.

All-rounders

A Devi

S Akter and A Devi are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this match. They will bat in the top order and are also expected to complete their quota of overs.

S Mendhiya is another good pick for you to consider adding to your fantasy outfit for Wednesday's contest.

Bowlers

M Akter

The top bowler picks for Wednesday's match are D Biswas and M Akter. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs, increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

S Yadav is another good pick for your IN-W U19 vs BA-W U19 Dream11 team.

IN-W U19 vs BA-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Devi

A Devi is one of the best players in the Indian Women Under 19's squad and is a must-have in your fantasy XI for this match. She will bat in the middle order and is also expected to bowl in the death overs, making her one of the best captaincy picks for your team.

S Verma

S Verma is one of the best players in the India Women Under 19 Women's squad. The Indian skipper, who has also played for the senior national side, will bat in the top order and is expected to complete her quota of overs.

Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for your IN-W U19 vs BA-W U19 grand league team. Verma scored 10 runs and picked up three wickets in the last match and will be raring to go once again in this contest.

5 Must-Picks for IN-W U19 vs BA-W U19, Match 9

A Devi

S Verma

Shorna Akter

M Akter

S Tiwari

India Women Under 19 Women vs Bangladesh Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death-over bowlers who will also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains of your fantasy teams is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women Under 19 Women vs Bangladesh Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

India Women Under-19 vs Bangladesh Women U-19 Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keepers: R Ghosh, H Niladri.

Batters: S Tiwari, S Verma, S Akter.

All-rounders: A Devi, S Akter, S Mendhiya.

Bowlers: M Akter, D Biswas, S Yadav.

India Women Under 19 Women vs Bangladesh Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

India Women Under-19 vs Bangladesh Women Under-19 Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Niladri.

Batters: S Tiwari, S Verma, A Humaira.

All-rounders: A Devi, S Akter, S Mendhiya.

Bowlers: M Akter, D Biswas, S Yadav, P Chopra.

