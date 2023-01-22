IN-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup

India (IN-W U19) will be up against Sri Lanka (SL-W U19) in the Super Six, Group 2 match of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom on Sunday, January 22. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IN-WU19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

India have put on some dominating performances so far in the tournament. They have won all three of their group matches and topped the group stage to reach the super six. But in the Super Six stages, they faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of Australia and will be looking to bounce back in this match.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have been struggling with form in the tournament. They lost two of their three matches in the group stages and were placed third in the group. However, they qualified for the Super Six by becoming the second-best third team. They will look to win the match and get some form back.

IN-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Match Details

The fifth game (Super 6) of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 22 at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom at 5.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: IN-W U19 vs SL-W U19, ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, Super 6 Match 5

Date and Time: January 22, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

IN-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at North-West University No1 Ground has been good for batting. Bowlers have not been totally outplayed, but they would require sheer discipline to have an effect on the match.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 154

Average second innings score: 88

IN-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Form Guide (Last match)

India Women Under-19s: W

Sri Lanka Women Under-19s: L

IN-W U19 vs SL-W U19 probable playing XIs for today’s match

IN-W U19 Injury/Team News

No major updates

India Women U19 Probable Playing XI

Shweta Sanjay Sehrawat, Shafali Verma, Gongadi V Trisha, Sonia Rajpal Mendhiya, Richa Ghosh, Parshavi Gaurav Chopra, Hrishita Niladri Basu, Mannat Sanjeev Kashyap, Titas Ranadeep Sadhu, Archana Shivram Devi, and Sonam Mukesh Yadav.

SL-W U19 Injury/Team News

No major updates.

Sri Lanka Women U19 Probable Playing XI

Nethmi Senarathne, Sumudu Nisansala, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Dewmi Vihanga, Manudi Nanayakkara, Dulanga Dissanayake, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vihara Sewwandi, Vidushika Perera, Pamoda Shaini, and Rashmi Nethranjalee.

IN-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh (4 Matches, 89 Runs, SR: 125.35)

Richa Ghosh has been in decent form in the tournament. She is the best choice in the wicketkeeper category for the match.

Batter

Shweta Sherawat (4 Matches, 218 Runs, SR: 150.34)

Shweta Sherawat has been in brilliant form in the tournament. She has been scoring runs consistently and at a great strike rate. Shweta is the best pick from the batters category for the match.

All-rounder

Dewmi Vihanga (3 Matches, 74 Runs and 4 Wickets)

Dewmi Vihanga has been in decent form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. Her ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes her a great choice for the match.

Bowler

Mannat Kashyap (3 Matches, 5 Wickets, Economy: 4.77)

Mannat Kashyap has picked up five wickets in the tournament from four matches and has been economical at the same time. She is a must-pick for the match.

IN-W U19 vs SL-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Shweta Sherawat

The kind of batting form she is in, Shweta Sherawat is definitely the best choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match. Her consistency in the tournament can be crucial for the match.

Shafali Verma

Although she is not at her best, Shafali Verma has played some decent knocks in the tournament. Her ability to give blazing starts to her team makes her a decent choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks with players stats for India-W U19 vs Sri Lanka-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shafali Verma

Shweta Sherawat

Mannat Kashyap

Dewm Vihanga

Vishmi Rajapakhsa

IN-W U19 vs SL-W U19 match expert tips

Vishmi Rajapaksa could be a great pick for the match. She has been in decent form in the tournament and has already played some vital knocks for her team.

IN-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: T Gongadi, Shweta Sherawat, Vishmi Rajapakhsa, M Nanayakkara

All-rounders: Shafali Verma, Dewmi Vihanga

Bowlers: Mannat Kashyap, Titas Sadhu, A Devi, R Nethranjali

IN-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: T Gongadi, Shweta Sherawat, Vishmi Rajapakhsa, M Nanayakkara

All-rounders: Shafali Verma, Dewmi Vihanga

Bowlers: Mannat Kashyap, Titas Sadhu, A Devi, R Nethranjali

