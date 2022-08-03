IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Match 10

The 10th match of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games will see India Women (IN-W) take on Barbados Women (BAR-W) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, August 3.

India Women stormed to a big win against Pakistan Women to stay alive in the competition. With the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh in good form, India will fancy their chances of progressing to the knockouts. Barbados, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a tough loss at the hands of Australia. However, they have a resourceful squad in place and should prove to be a tough nut to crack. With a place in the semi-finals hanging in the balance, an intriguing game beckons in Birmingham.

IN-W vs BAR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav.

BAR-W XI

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews (c), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scanterbury, Shekera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Keila Elliott and Shanika Bruce.

Match Details

IN-W vs BAR-W, Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Match 10

Date and Time: 3rd August, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Edgbaston is a decent one to bat on, there will be enough in the pitch to keep the bowlers interested. There should be some swing available for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners should come into play in the middle and death overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today's IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia Knight: Kycia Knight has been in decent form in the tournament, coming up with handy knocks in the top order. She has decent experience under her belt and adds value with her keeping skills as well. While Yastika Bhatia is not a bad shout at all, Kycia's form makes her one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana came up with a fine knock in the previous game, scoring a wonderful fifty against Pakistan Women. The southpaw has a brilliant record in English conditions, with her experience also adding to her case. Given the form that she is in at the moment, Mandhana is a must-have in your IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews has blown hot and cold in the tournament, unable to strike a chord with consistency with either the bat or ball. The Barbados captain is one of the best all-rounders in the business and has a knack for stepping up when it matters the most. With the conditions also playing into her hands, she is a good addition to your IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Renuka Thakur: Renuka Thakur has been the standout bowler in the tournament with five wickets to her name. The Indian pacer has been brilliant in the powerplay phase and has also held her own in the middle overs. With Renuka in blistering form with the ball, she should be a handy pick in your IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)

Hayley Matthews (BAR-W)

Deepti Sharma (IN-W)

Important stats for IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 prediction team

Kycia Knight - 71 runs in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 71.00

Renuka Thakur - 5 wickets in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 7.60

Shafali Verma - 64 runs in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 32.00

IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Commonwealth Games)

IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shamilia Connell, Shekera Selman and Renuka Singh.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana.

IN-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Shamilia Connell, Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Deandra Dottin.

