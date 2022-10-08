IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 15

India Women (IN-W) will take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) in the 15th match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

Despite a strong start to the Asia Cup, India succumbed to a disappointing loss to Pakistan. Although their bowlers have done well throughout the competition, India's batting has heavily relied on Jemimah Rodrigues. They will be keen to return to winning ways against Bangladesh, who have been impressive of late. Both teams will be keen to get the all-important win in what promises to be a cracking game in Sylhet.

IN-W vs BD-W Match Details, Women's Asia Cup 2022

The 15th match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 has Bangladesh Women taking on India Women in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs BD-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 8th October 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IN-W vs BD-W pitch report for Women's Asia Cup 2022

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has been on the slower side, with the average first-innings total in the last three matches being 124. Spinners have been crucial, with the two games on Friday seeing spin account for 17 out of the 27 wickets. The last three matches have been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first:

Average 1st-innings score: 124

Average 2nd-innings score: 85

IN-W vs BD-W Form Guide

Bangladesh: WLW

India: WWWL

IN-W vs BD-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women probable playing 11

Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter and Fariha Trisna.

India Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh.

IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks for Women's Asia Cup 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shamima Sultana (3 matches, 50 runs, Average: 16.67)

Shamima Sultana has been in decent touch, scoring 50 runs at an average of 16.67. Although she has not been able to convert her starts into big ones, Sultana is striking at 138.89 at the top of the order. With Ghosh batting down the order, Sultana stands out as a viable IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction pick.

Top Batter Pick

Jemimah Rodrigues (3 matches, 153 runs, Average: 76.50)

Jemimah Rodrigues has been India's best batter in the Women's Asia Cup, scoring 153 runs in three matches. Although Jemimah only scored two runs in the previous game, she has a strike rate of 144.34 in the tournament. Given her form, Jemimah should be a good pick for your IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deepti Sharma (4 matches, 6 wickets, ER: 4.50)

Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the previous game, picking up three wickets against Pakistan. She has six wickets in four matches, with her economy rate of 4.50 holding her in good stead. With Deepti also scoring some handy runs in the previous game, she is a must-have in your IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rumana Ahmed (3 matches, 5 wickets, ER: 2.83)

Rumana Ahmed has been Bangladesh's best bowler so far, picking up five wickets in three matches. She also boasts an economy rate of just 2.83. Given the conditions on offer and her form, Rumana should be a viable pick for your IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is yet to fire in the Women's Asia Cup. Her previous outing saw her score only 17 runs against Pakistan. However, she was one of the top performers in India's tour of England, scoring 111 runs in three T20Is. Given her knack for playing big knocks, Mandhana should be a good choice as captain or vice-captain of your IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma has been sensational with the ball, picking up six wickets while conceding only 4.50 runs per over. She comes into the game on the back of a fine performance against Pakistan, scoring 16 runs off 11 balls and picking up three wickets. With Deepti in fine form, she should be a good differential pick for your IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs BD-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Jemimah Rodrigues 153 runs in 2 innings Nigar Sultana 80 runs in 3 matches Rumana Ahmed 5 wickets in 3 matches Smriti Mandhana 111 runs in 3 matches vs ENG Salma Khatun 3 wickets in 3 matches

IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 15

Although Smriti Mandhana has not had the best of times in the Women's Asia Cup so far, she has a great record in this format. She averages 26.84 and strikes at 122.49. With Mandhana due for a big knock, she could be a contest-winning pick in your IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Shamima Sultana

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma (vc), Ruhana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Dayalan Hemalatha

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Renuka Singh, Shanjida Akter

IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Ruhana Ahmed (vc), Salma Khatun, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Shanjida Akter

