IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s World Cup, Match 22

India Women (IN-W) will take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) in the 22nd match of the Women’s World Cup at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.

The upcoming clash is extremely important for India. Not only do they have to beat Bangladesh, but they also have to do so by a handsome margin. India have had a topsy-turvy campaign thus far, winning only two of their five games. They are fourth in the points table with four points, coming off a six-wicket defeat in the final over against Australia in their last outing.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, need to avoid defeat at any cost. They have won just one game in four attempts and are languishing in penultimate spot in the points standings. Bangladesh's only win arrived against Pakistan, but they lost their most recent outing against West Indies by four runs.

IN-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XIs

IN-W

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

BD-W

Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna.

Match Details

Match: IN-W vs BD-W, Women’s World Cup, Match 22.

Date and Time: March 21, 2022; 6:30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a sporting one, where both teams should enjoy playing. Pacers might find some assistance towards the later stage of the game, while spinners are expected to prove decisive in the middle overs.

Today’s IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nigar Sultana is the second-highest scorer for Bangladesh in the Women’s World Cup. She has scored 111 runs in four games, and her highest score is 46.

Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur is the top-scorer for India and has been in breathtaking form in the last few games. The India vice-captain has amassed 256 runs in five games at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 99.61.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana was adjudged the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year in 2021. She has also been in great touch for India during the World Cup. She has collected 226 runs at an average of 45.20. Both Mandhana and Kaur have scored centuries for India in the tournament.

All-rounders

Sneh Rana is a more than useful all-rounder who has been in good form. She has scored 73 runs and has also picked up five wickets in the tournament thus far.

Meanwhile, Rumana Ahmed has been a key player for Bangladesh. She has scored 38 runs and has also scalped four wickets.

Bowlers

With eight wickets in five games, Pooja Vastrakar is the joint highest wicket-taker for India along with Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the tournament. Vastrakar has also contributed 129 runs with the bat.

Meanwhile, Salma Khatun is a key player for Bangladesh and will be expected to put up a decisive performance. She has scored 45 runs and has also picked up five wickets.

Five best players to pick in IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Pooja Vastrakar (IN-W) – 410 points

Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) – 348 points

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IN-W) – 305 points

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W) – 297 points

Sneh Rana (IN-W) – 285 points.

Key stats for IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Pooja Vastrakar: 129 runs and 8 wickets

Harmanpreet Kaur: 256 runs

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: 8 wickets

Smriti Mandhana: 226 runs

Sneh Rana: 73 runs and 5 wickets.

IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction

IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nigar Sultana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Fargana Hoque, Mithali Raj, Sneh Rana, Ruhana Ahmed, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Salma Khatun.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-Captain: Pooja Vastrakar.

IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Fargana Hoque, Mithali Raj, Sneh Rana, Ruhana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun.

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-Captain: Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Edited by Bhargav