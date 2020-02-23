IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Feb 24th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Team India looks to build on its brilliant opening day win over Australia as they face Bangladesh in Match 6 of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Unlike India, Bangladesh is yet to play a game in this tournament. With a sense of optimism in the ranks, Bangladesh will look to get the best of their Asian rivals in this much-awaited clash. Although the Indians walk into this encounter as the clear favourites, they are wary of what Bangladesh is capable of. With the iconic WACA hosting this game, an exciting match between two fierce rivals beckons on Monday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IN-W vs BD-W.

India Women

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

Bangladesh Women

Salma Khatun (C), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Ayesha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Khadija-Tul-Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Fargana Haque, Nahida Akhter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, and Sobhana Mostary

Playing 11 Updates

India Women

No changes are expected from the Indians as they look to win their second match on the trot on Monday. Shafali Verma has been the standout batter for India over the last few months. Her performances ease the burden on the trio of Mandhana, Rodrigues and Kaur. Together, the quartet should do the bulk of the run-scoring with Deepti Sharma and Veda Krishnamurthy the role of finisher. While Taniya Bhatia dons the gloves once again, India should persist with Arundhati Reddy given the extra bounce the WACA has to offer. India's spin heavy attack will once again be critical with Poonam Yadav being one to watch out for in this game.

Possible XI: Mandhana, Verma, Rodrigues, Kaur (C), Deepti, Veda, Bhatia (WK), Shikha, Poonam, Reddy and Rajeshwari

Bangladesh Women

With this being their first game, Bangladesh should field their strongest side on Monday. Bangladesh comes into this encounter on the back of a good win over Pakistan in the final warm-up match. Murshida Khatun and Fargana Haque are likely to play against India after a good showing in the warm-up game. With Nigar Sultana and Sanjida Islam in the middle order for them, they look well-equipped in the batting unit. While they have sufficient batting depth, their bowlers will have to step up if India is to be restricted for a modest total. Jahanara Alam is vital for Bangladesh with captain Salma Khatun and Khadija-Tul-Kubra also being pretty handy with the ball.

Possible XI: Sultan(WK), Murshida, Sanjida, Sultana, Fargana, Ayasha, Rumana, Jahanara, Khatun(C), Khadija and Ghosh.

Match Details

India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 6

24th February 2020, 4:30 PM IST

WACA, Perth

Pitch Report

The pitch has something to offer for all the players with an even contest between bat and ball on the cards. While the bowlers should get extra help from the pitch, the quick outfield levels the playing field for the batters. Chasing would be the ideal choice, with rain being a factor as well. 160 would be par on this surface with the ball coming on nicely under lights.

IN-W vs BD-W Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Nigar Sultana is the preferred option ahead of Taniya Bhatia for this game. Although Bhatia has superior keeping skills, she bats down the order and isn't expected to make much of an impact with the bat. This paves the way for Sultana's selection with the Bangladesh keeper batting in the top order.

Batters: Smriti Mandhana is a must-have in the side with the southpaw being due for a big score. While the likes of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues are also viable options, Mandhana's knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order holds her in good stead. From the Bangladesh roster, Sanjida Islam should find a place in the side while Ayasha Rahman is a viable alternative to her.

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma is one of the in-form players for India with both bat and ball. While her batting prowess was on show in the previous game, she should pick a wicket or two against Bangladesh on Monday. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is another viable option given her WBBL experience while Rumana Ahmed should also be selected with the Bangladesh all-rounder impressing with her all-round ability over the last few months.

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav is an obvious selection for this game after she bamboozled the Australian middle-order last week. With her leg-spin being a valuable asset in the middle overs, she finds a spot in the fantasy team along with Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Considering the nature of the pitch, Shikha Pandey should also chip in with a wicket or two. Jahanara Alam impressed against Pakistan in a warm-up game with four wickets. She should find a place in the side while Khadija-Tul-Kubra could also be picked as an extra Bangladesh bowling option.

Captain: Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are India's best bets with the bat heading into this game. While Mandhana could get going in the first game, Verma scored a quickfire cameo and even took Megan Schutt to the cleaners. Both of them are viable options for captaincy along with Deepti Sharma, whose all-round ability is a valuable asset to the Indians.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Nigar Sultana, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sanjida Islam, Deepti Sharma, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Nigar Sultana, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sanjida Islam, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Khadija-Tul-Kubra.

Captain: Shafali Verma, Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma