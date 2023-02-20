IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 18

The 18th match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see India Women (IN-W) lock horns with Ireland Women (IR-W) at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Monday, February 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction.

Team India are on course for a semi-final spot with two wins in three matches. While their bowling attack is yet to click as a unit, India's batting unit has come up with the goods at times of need.

Ireland, meanwhile, have shown glimpses of their ability with Orla Prendergast standing out. Although they will start as the underdogs, Ireland have a well-balanced side capable of beating India.

With both sides eyeing a big win, a cracking game is on the cards in Port Elizabeth.

IN-W vs IR-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

India Women and Ireland Women will lock horns in the 18th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs IR-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 18

Date and Time: 20th February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IN-W vs IR-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 18

The pitch at St George's Park is a decent one to bat on with the average first-innings score being 124. The pacers enjoyed the conditions at the venue in the last two matches, accounting for 60 percent of the wickets. There should be some help with the new ball as well for the pacers. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, given the record at the venue.

Record at St George's Park, in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 124

2nd-innings score: 122

IN-W vs IR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

India Women injury/team news

No new injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Ireland Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland Women.

Ireland Women probable playing 11

Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany (c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Cara Murray and Jane Maguire.

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (3 matches, 122 runs, SR: 141.86)

Richa Ghosh has been the standout batter for Team India this tournament, scoring 122 runs in three matches. She has a strike rate of 141.86 in the middle order and is yet to be dismissed. Given her explosive batting ability and recent form, Ghosh stands out as a top pick for your IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Gaby Lewis (38 off 34 in the previous match vs West Indies)

Gaby Lewis showed signs of form in the previous game, scoring 38 runs off just 34 balls. Lewis is a talented batter who has a strike rate in excess of 100 in T20Is. With the Irish opener even boasting a century in this format, she is a good addition to your IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deepti Sharma (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 18.20)

Deepti Sharma has given a decent account of herself with the ball, picking up five wickets in three matches. Although she has been a touch expensive, Deepti has a bowling average of 18.20 to her credit. With Deepti also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, she is a must-have in your IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Renuka Thakur (5/15 in the previous match vs England)

Renuka Singh Thakur was the standout bowler for India in their loss against England, picking up five wickets and conceding only 15 runs. Renuka is averaging 10.17 with the ball, holding her in good stead. With the conditions also suiting her style of bowling, Renuka is a good choice for your IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana got back into run-scoring form with a 41-ball 52 against England. She is one of the top batters in this format with an average of 27.40 to her name. With Mandhana capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, she is a top captaincy pick for your IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Orla Prendergast

Orla Prendergast has been brilliant with the bat in the tournament, scoring 109 runs in three matches. She has a strike rate of 131.33, with an average of 36.33 holding her in high regard. With Prendergast adding value with the ball as well, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Smriti Mandhana 52(41) in the previous match Deepti Sharma 5 wickets in 3 matches Renuka Singh 6 wickets in 3 matches Orla Prendergast 109 runs in 3 matches Arlene Kelly 0/30 in the previous match

IN-W vs IR-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Shikha Pandey had a fine outing against England, claiming a wicket and conceding only 20 runs. She is a fine exponent of swing bowling and is in good form too. Given the conditions on offer, Pandey is a good differential pick for your IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, click here!

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Gaby Lewis, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Laura Delany, Pooja Vastrakar, Orla Prendergast (vc)

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Arlene Kelly, Renuka Singh Thakur

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Gaby Lewis, Shafali Verma (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma (c), Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Cara Murray, Renuka Singh Thakur

Poll : 0 votes