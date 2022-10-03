IN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 6

India Women (IN-W) will take on Malaysia Women (ML-W) in the sixth match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

India started the tournament with a convincing win against Sri Lanka, with Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma impressing with the bat and ball, respectively. While the Indians will start as the favorites, Malaysia will be keen to make an impression. But with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma eager to get back amongst the runs, Malaysia are in for a stern test. All in all, another entertaining game beckons in Sylhet.

IN-W vs SL-W Match Details, Women's Asia Cup 2022

The sixth match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 has Malaysia Women taking on India Women in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs ML-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 3rd October 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IN-W vs ML-W pitch report for Women's Asia Cup 2022

The pitch in Sylhet is a tough one to bat on, with the average score reading 91 in the first three fixtures. The spinners have enjoyed the conditions, taking over 60 percent of the wickets. The powerplay has seen three wickets fall in a match on average in the tournament. Batting first should be the preferred option, with this being the second game of the day.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 96

Average 2nd-innings score: 86

IN-W vs ML-W Form Guide

Malaysia: LWWWL

India: LLWLW

IN-W vs ML-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Malaysia Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Malaysia Women.

Malaysia Women probable playing 11

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Ismail, Ainna Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa and Nur Dania Syuhada.

India Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh.

IN-W vs ML-W Dream11 match top picks for Women's Asia Cup 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Wan Julia (11 off 24 balls in the previous match vs Pakistan Women)

Wan Julia was one of only two batters to reach double digits in Malaysia's defeat to Pakistan. Although she only scored 11 runs, Wan showed composure. She is also capable of hitting boundaries early on in the innings. With Richa Ghosh unlikely to bat higher up the order, Julia is a top pick for your IN-W vs ML-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shafali Verma (41 matches, 935 runs, strike-rate: 136.29)

Shafali Verma has not been in the best of form lately, unable to get going in the previous game. However, she has a decent record in the format, scoring 935 runs at a strike rate of 136.29. Given Malaysia's lack of bowling firepower, Shafali can be expected to get back into form, making for a good selection in your IN-W vs ML-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deepti Sharma (4-0-15-2 in the previous match vs Sri Lanka Women)

Deepti Sharma had a good outing against Sri Lanka, picking up a couple of wickets. She is a proven performer in the format with a T20I bowling average of 21.52. With Deepti capable of clearing the boundary as well, she is a good pick for your IN-W vs ML-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Renuka Singh (15 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 22.53)

Renuka Singh has been one of the breakout stars for India, picking up 15 wickets at an average of 22.53 in T20Is. Although she went wicketless in the previous game, Renuka remains a lethal exponent of swing bowling. Given the conditions on offer, Renuka can be backed to pick up a wicket or two in the powerplay.

IN-W vs ML-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is perhaps India's best batter with a T20I batting average and strike rate of 26.84 and 122.49, respectively. She has been in good form over the last few months, impressing in the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred. Given Malaysia's bowling attack, Mandhana should be a popular pick as captain in most IN-W vs ML-W Dream11 prediction teams.

Sneh Rana

Sneh Rana has also been in decent form for India, picking up four wickets in her last three matches. She has a decent bowling average of 28.14 in the format, with her bowling strike rate of 23.5 being noteworthy. With Rana due for a big performance, she should be a handy differential pick in your IN-W vs ML-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs ML-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Jemimah Rodrigues 76(53) in the previous match Mahirah Ismail 1/8 in the previous match Elsa Hunter 29(51) in the previous match Smriti Mandhana 111 runs in 3 matches vs ENG Deepti Sharma 2/15 in the previous match

IN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 6

Malaysia struggled against spin in the previous game, losing six out of nine wickets to the trio of Sadia Iqbal, Omaima Sohail, and Tuba Hassan. Along the same lines, India's spinners have also been in decent form. Give Malaysia's worries with the bat, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana should be great additions to your IN-W vs ML-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

IN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

Wicketkeepers: Wan Julia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Elsa Hunter

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana (vc), Winifred Duraisingam

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Sasha Azmi

IN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

IN-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Wan Julia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma (c), Ainna Hamizah

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Winifred Duraisingam

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh (vc), Nur Natsya

