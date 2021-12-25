IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day Match

Group A of the U-19 Asia Cup One Day 2021 has India U19 (IN-U19) taking on Pakistan U19 (PK-U19) at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Saturday.

Both India and Pakistan started their campaigns with a win in the first round of fixtures. While India cruised past the hosts UAE, Pakistan dismantled Afghanistan with the ball. India have a well-balanced unit to fall back on, but will be wary of the Pakistani bowling attack. Both teams will be keen to get one over the other in what promises to be a cracking game in Dubai.

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-U19 XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav (wk) and Vicky Ostwal

PK-U19 XI

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Shehzad, Irfan Khan Niazi, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Rizwan Mehmood, Maaz Sadaqat,Ali Asfand, Ahmad Khan, Awais Ali and Zeeshan Zameer

Match Details

IN-U19 vs PK-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021

Date and Time: 25th December 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the ICC Academy Ground despite there being help on offer for the pacers. Fast bowlers should get the ball to move around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Haseebullah: Haseebullah is one of the most explosive batters in the Pakistan set-up, capable of shifting gears quite quickly. He is expected to take up the floater's role. Haseebullah could be a fine addition to your AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 fantasy team with his counterpart Yadav likely to bat lower down the order.

Batter

SK Rasheed: SK Rasheed grinded his way out in the previous game, unable to convert a promising start into a big one. However, he has good technique against both pace and spin, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: Rajvardhan Hangargekar is one of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket with his exploits in the previous game adding more value to his case. Apart from his brilliant swing-bowling ability, the all-rounder showcased his batting prowess with a fine knock against UAE. He is a must-have in your IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Zeeshan Zameer: Zeeshan Zameer was spot on with his lines and lengths as he led the Pakistani attack brilliantly against Afghanistan. With conditions likely to suit his bowling and given his experience of playing in the PSL, Zameer should be a key asset in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Yash Dhull (IN-U19)

Nishant Sindhu (IN-U19)

Qasim Akram (PK-U19)

Important stats for IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Qasim Akram - 3-1-3-1 vs Afghanistan U-19 in previous game

Ahmad Khan - 6-2-21-3 vs Afghanistan U-19 in previous game

Harnoor Singh - 120(130) vs UAE U-19 in previous game

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021)

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Haseebullah, A Bangalzai, H Singh, S Rasheed, R Hangargekar, Q Akram, M Sadaqat, R Kumar, Z Zameer, V Ostwal and A Ali

Captain: S Rasheed. Vice-captain: M Sadaqat.

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Haseebullah, M Shehzad, Y Dhull, S Rasheed, R Hangargekar, Q Akram, M Sadaqat, G Sangwan, Z Zameer, V Ostwal and A Ali

Captain: M Sadaqat. Vice-captain: R Hangargekar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar