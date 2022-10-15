IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Final

Sri Lanka (SL-W) will lock horns with India Women (IN-W) in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

After 23 matches in the Women's Asia Cup, it comes down to India and Sri Lanka in the final. India have been impressive in the tournament, winning all but one game so far. India have fired collectively as a unit with Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma standing out with the bat and ball, respectively.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have found their groove of late, beating Pakistan in a thrilling semi-final clash. Although they did lose to the Indians in the group stage, Chamari Athapaththu and Co. will fancy their chances, given their recent exploits. With both teams eyeing the Women's Asia Cup trophy, a cracker of a contest beckons in Sylhet.

IN-W vs SL-W Match Details, Women's Asia Cup 2022

The final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 has Sri Lanka Women taking on India Women in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Final

Date and Time: 15th October 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IN-W vs SL-W pitch report for Women's Asia Cup 2022

The average first-innings score in the semi-finals in Sylhet reads 135, but it drops to 98 in the second innings. Spinners have ruled the roost, accounting for nearly 75 percent of the wickets in the semi-finals. Eight out of the last 10 matches have been won by the team batting first, which may be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Last 2 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 135

Average 2nd-innings score: 98

IN-W vs SL-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Sri Lanka: WWLWW

India: LWWWW

IN-W vs SL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Shehani Malsha, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya and Inoka Ranaweera.

India Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh.

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 match top picks for Women's Asia Cup 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anushka Sanjeewani (26 off 21 in the previous match vs Pakistan Women)

Anushka Sanjeewani was promoted to the top of the order in the semi-final clash and scored a fluent 21-ball 26. She is a solid batter who relies on her timing and ability to pick gaps. With Richa Ghosh likely to bat lower down the order and Sanjeewani in decent touch herself, she is a top pick for your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shafali Verma (5 matches, 161 runs, Average: 32.20)

Shafali Verma has been sensational in the last few matches, coming up with scores of 42 (28), 8 (6) and 55 (44). She has scored 161 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 125.78. With Shafali also picking a couple of wickets as well, she is a must-have in your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deepti Sharma (7 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 7.15)

Deepti Sharma has been the standout bowler in the Women's Asia Cup, picking up 13 wickets in seven matches. She has an average and economy of 7.15 and 3.58, respectively. With the conditions also suiting her perfectly, Deepti is a good addition to your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Inoka Ranaweera (7 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 8.67)

Inoka Ranaweera is one of the top bowlers in the Women's Asia Cup with 12 wickets in seven matches. She was the player-of-the-match in Sri Lanka's semi-final win over Pakistan with figures of 4-1-17-2. Given the form that she is in at the moment, Ranaweera is a handy pick for your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma has impressed with the bat, scoring two fifties in her last three outings. The youngster has also chipped in with the ball, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of just 3.17. She also has a decent record against Sri Lanka, averaging 22 in five matches. With Shafali being in good form, she should be a good captaincy choice in your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu has not been in the best of form, unable to get going at the top of the order. She has scored only 106 runs in seven matches in the Women's Asia Cup. However, she has a heap of experience with over 2000 runs to her name. With Athapaththu due for a big score, she is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Inoka Ranaweera 12 wickets in 7 matches Harshitha Madavi 201 runs in 7 matches Deepti Sharma 13 wickets in 7 matches Shafali Verma 161 runs in 5 matches Jemimah Rodrigues 215 runs in 7 matches

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Final

Jemimah Rodrigues has been consistent in this tournament, scoring 215 runs in seven matches. Her last outing against Sri Lanka saw her score a 53-ball 76. If she is able to get going early on in her innings, Jemimah could be a game-changing selection in your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Harshitha Madavi, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma (vc)

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sneh Rana

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Nilakshi de Silva, Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma (vc), Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sneh Rana

