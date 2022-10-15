IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Final

Sri Lanka (SL-W) will lock horns with India Women (IN-W) in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.
After 23 matches in the Women's Asia Cup, it comes down to India and Sri Lanka in the final. India have been impressive in the tournament, winning all but one game so far. India have fired collectively as a unit with Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma standing out with the bat and ball, respectively.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have found their groove of late, beating Pakistan in a thrilling semi-final clash. Although they did lose to the Indians in the group stage, Chamari Athapaththu and Co. will fancy their chances, given their recent exploits. With both teams eyeing the Women's Asia Cup trophy, a cracker of a contest beckons in Sylhet.
IN-W vs SL-W Match Details, Women's Asia Cup 2022
The final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 has Sri Lanka Women taking on India Women in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
IN-W vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Final
Date and Time: 15th October 2022, 1:00 PM IST
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Live Streaming: Hotstar
IN-W vs SL-W pitch report for Women's Asia Cup 2022
The average first-innings score in the semi-finals in Sylhet reads 135, but it drops to 98 in the second innings. Spinners have ruled the roost, accounting for nearly 75 percent of the wickets in the semi-finals. Eight out of the last 10 matches have been won by the team batting first, which may be the preferred option upon winning the toss.
Last 2 matches
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 0
Average 1st-innings score: 135
Average 2nd-innings score: 98
IN-W vs SL-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Sri Lanka: WWLWW
India: LWWWW
IN-W vs SL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
Sri Lanka injury/team news
No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka probable playing 11
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Shehani Malsha, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya and Inoka Ranaweera.
India Women injury/team news
No injury concerns for India Women.
India Women probable playing 11
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh.
IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 match top picks for Women's Asia Cup 2022
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Anushka Sanjeewani (26 off 21 in the previous match vs Pakistan Women)
Anushka Sanjeewani was promoted to the top of the order in the semi-final clash and scored a fluent 21-ball 26. She is a solid batter who relies on her timing and ability to pick gaps. With Richa Ghosh likely to bat lower down the order and Sanjeewani in decent touch herself, she is a top pick for your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top Batter Pick
Shafali Verma (5 matches, 161 runs, Average: 32.20)
Shafali Verma has been sensational in the last few matches, coming up with scores of 42 (28), 8 (6) and 55 (44). She has scored 161 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 125.78. With Shafali also picking a couple of wickets as well, she is a must-have in your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Deepti Sharma (7 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 7.15)
Deepti Sharma has been the standout bowler in the Women's Asia Cup, picking up 13 wickets in seven matches. She has an average and economy of 7.15 and 3.58, respectively. With the conditions also suiting her perfectly, Deepti is a good addition to your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Inoka Ranaweera (7 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 8.67)
Inoka Ranaweera is one of the top bowlers in the Women's Asia Cup with 12 wickets in seven matches. She was the player-of-the-match in Sri Lanka's semi-final win over Pakistan with figures of 4-1-17-2. Given the form that she is in at the moment, Ranaweera is a handy pick for your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.
IN-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma has impressed with the bat, scoring two fifties in her last three outings. The youngster has also chipped in with the ball, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of just 3.17. She also has a decent record against Sri Lanka, averaging 22 in five matches. With Shafali being in good form, she should be a good captaincy choice in your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.
Chamari Athapaththu
Chamari Athapaththu has not been in the best of form, unable to get going at the top of the order. She has scored only 106 runs in seven matches in the Women's Asia Cup. However, she has a heap of experience with over 2000 runs to her name. With Athapaththu due for a big score, she is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips
IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Final
Jemimah Rodrigues has been consistent in this tournament, scoring 215 runs in seven matches. Her last outing against Sri Lanka saw her score a 53-ball 76. If she is able to get going early on in her innings, Jemimah could be a game-changing selection in your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.
IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head
Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani
Batters: Harshitha Madavi, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma (vc)
All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Deepti Sharma
Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sneh Rana
IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani
Batters: Nilakshi de Silva, Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma
All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma (vc), Pooja Vastrakar
Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sneh Rana