IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 2

Sri Lanka (SL-W) will lock horns with India Women (IN-W) in the second match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

After a fairly successful tour of England, India turn their focus to the Women's Asia Cup. They will start as the clear favorites, with the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur in sublime form. While their bowlers are also capable of delivering the goods, the Indians will not take the Sri Lankans lightly. Chamari Athapaththu and Co. are a force to be reckoned with in this format and can spring a surprise or two. With both sides eyeing a winning start to their campaigns, an entertaining game beckons in Sylhet.

IN-W vs SL-W Match Details, Women's Asia Cup 2022

The second match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 has Sri Lanka Women taking on India Women in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 1st October 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IN-W vs SL-W pitch report for Women's Asia Cup 2022

The average first-innings score in Sylhet across the last three games reads 176. The pacers have dominated the proceedings, picking up nearly 70 percent of the wickets. A change of pace will be key in the backend of the innings, with either side likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 176

Average 2nd-innings score: 153

IN-W vs SL-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Sri Lanka: LLLLL

India: WLLWL

IN-W vs SL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Rashmi Silva, Shehani Malsha, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari and Inoka Ranaweera.

India Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh.

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 match top picks for Women's Asia Cup 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (17 matches, 240 runs, Average: 21.81)

Richa Ghosh is an exciting young talent with 240 runs in 17 matches. She averages 21.81 in T20Is at a strike rate in excess of 110. With Ghosh capable of scoring big runs, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Harmanpreet Kaur (132 matches, 2602 runs, Average: 27.38)

Harmanpreet Kaur comes into the tournament on the back of a fine tour of England. While she scored 54 runs in three T20Is, Harmanpreet ramped it up in the ODIs, scoring 221 runs in three matches. Given her experience and form, Harmanpreet is a must-have in your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chamari Athapaththu (98 matches, 2079 runs, Average: 22.11)

Chamari Athapaththu is perhaps Sri Lanka's best player, having scored 2079 runs in 98 innings. While she averages 22.11 in the format, Athapaththu has some franchise league experience, playing in the WBBL and the Hundred over the last year or so. With the southpaw adding up with the ball too, she is a good addition to your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Renuka Singh (14 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 21.20)

Renuka Singh is perhaps India's best pacer in the last few months, impressing against England and in the Commonwealth Games. She is a decent exponent of swing bowling and averages 21.20 in the format. Given the conditions, Renuka should be a top pick for your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has been in pristine form in the format of late. In her previous T20I series, Mandhana scored 111 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 137.04. With the southpaw also averaging in excess of 25 in the format, she should be a good captaincy option for your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu is an experienced campaigner who has 260 runs in 10 matches against India. She has six scores of fifty or more in this format and is capable of anchoring the innings. Given the conditions and her experience, Athapaththu should be a popular captain pick in IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction teams.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Oshadi Ranasinghe 45 wickets in 49 innings Chamari Athapaththu 2079 runs in 98 matches Sneh Rana 5 wickets in 3 matches Smriti Mandhana 111 runs in 3 matches Harmanpreet Kaur 54 runs in 3 matches

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 2

Renuka Singh has been in sensational form and averages 21.20 with the ball in the format. The conditions have historically favored pacers in Sylhet. With Renuka bound to use the conditions well, she should be a game-changing selection in your IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Chamari Athapaththu (vc), Harshitha Madavi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Renuka Singh

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Chamari Athapaththu, Harshitha Madavi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Hasini Perera

All-rounders: Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Radha Yadav (c), Renuka Singh

