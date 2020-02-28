IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Tomorrow's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Feb 29th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

India looks to make it four wins out of four in Group A as they face Sri Lanka in the second Women's T20 World Cup Match on Saturday. With wins over Australia and New Zealand, India became the first team in the competition to seal a semi-final spot. With Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav starring with bat and ball respectively, India is the hot favourite to lift the trophy at the MCG.

On the other hand, the Sri Lankans have given a good account of themselves so far. They ran both the White Ferns and the Aussies close and are well-equipped to spring a surprise upon their Asian counterparts. With the likes of Chamari Atapaththu and Smriti Mandhana taking to the field on Saturday, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IN-W vs SL-W.

IN-W vs SL-W Teams:

India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

Sri Lanka Women:

Chamari Atapaththu (C), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi De Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Probodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Hasini Perera, Sathya Sandeepani, Umesha Thimashini, Sugandika Kumari, Dilani Manodara.

Playing 11 Updates:

India Women:

India should field an unchanged side with Harmanpreet Kaur and co eyeing the top spot in Group A. The Indians have a good blend of youth and experience with Smriti Mandhana leading the way at the top of the order. With Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in decent form, India has one of the best batting units in the competition. Their bowlers have been critical to their success with the duo of Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey accounting for 14 wickets so far. Although Harmanpreet Kaur's form is a concern, India should fancy their chances of yet another win in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Possible XI: Mandhana, Verma, Bhatia(WK), Jemimah, Kaur(C), Deepti, Veda, Shikha, Radha, Poonam and Gaekwad.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka Women:

After an admirable performance against hosts Australia, Sri Lanka should field an unchanged side for this game. Their batting revolves heavily around the exploits of Chamari Atapaththu with the likes of Sanjeewani and Perera also complementing her nicely. Shashikala Siriwardene holds the fort in the middle order with her experience serving Sri Lanka well. Their bowlers haven't picked many wickets in the middle overs in this tournament. The onus will be upon Prabodhani and Atapaththu to deliver with the ball at the Junction Oval.

Possible XI: Atapaththu (C), Perera, Sanjeewani (WK), Madavi, Siriwardene, Umesha, de Silva, Kanchana, Prabodhani, Kumari and Dilhari.

Match Details:

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 14

29th February 2020, 9:30 AM IST

Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report:

With this being the second match played on Saturday, the pitch could be on the slower side. However, the batters should enjoy the conditions here with 145-150 being par. The spinners will be crucial in the middle overs while the pacers should revert to change of pace. Both teams would look to chase upon winning the toss with there being no rain on the forecast during this game.

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Taniya Bhatia's promotion to the top order has been relatively successful. While she couldn't tee off against Bangladesh, Bhatia scored 23 runs against a formidable New Zealand bowling attack. With her added keeping ability, Bhatia is the ideal wicket-keeper options for the fantasy team. Her counterpart, Anushka Sanjeewani is also a viable pick with the Sri Lankan in good form. Her selection would also make room for the selection of more established players in the side.

Batters: Smriti Mandhana isn't in the best of form with the Indian opener also struggling with fitness off late. However, the southpaw is too good a player to be down for long as she is the first name on the fantasy team for this game. Her opening partner Shafali Verma is the talk of the tournament with two player-of-the-match performances in three games. Along with Hasini Perera, Shafali Verma should also find a place in the side owing to her explosive batting ability. While Ama Kanchana's big-hitting prowess is a handy option as well, young Jemimah Rodrigues could also be backed to get some runs in the middle overs.

Allrounders: Sri Lankan captain Chamari Atapaththu is bound to feature in most fantasy teams for this game. The Sri Lankan batting revolves around her with the southpaw also boasting of a century in Australia last year. While her batting is vital to the cause, she should pick a wicket or two with her medium pace as well. Although Harmanpreet Kaur's form is a concern for India, she should be backed to overturn her form. Along with her, the likes of Deepti Sharma and Shashikala Siriwardene should round off the allrounders section.

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey occupy the top two spots in the top wicket-takers list with 8 and 6 wickets respectively. With both of them showing no signs of slowing down, they should feature in the fantasy team along with Sri Lankan pacer Udeshika Prabodhani. Prabodhani troubled the likes of Healy and Gardner with her incisive swing bowling and should be a handful for the Indians as well. If one were to prefer an extra Indian bowler, Radha Yadav could be picked with the spinner also capable of scoring quick runs with the bat.

Captain: With 114 runs at a strike-rate of 172.73, Shafali Verma stands out among her peers. She is the ideal option for captaincy along with her opening partner Smriti Mandhana. While the all-round ability of Chamari Atapaththu is also a handy asset to bank on, Poonam Yadav's leg-spin could also yield a few wickets which warranty a selection as the differential pick for this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Taniya Bhatia, Anushka Sanjeewani, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Udeshika Prabodhani, Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain: Chamari Atapaththu

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Anushka Sanjeewani, Ama Kanchana, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Hasini Perera, Chamari Atapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey.

Captain: Shafali Verma, Vice-Captain: Poonam Yadav