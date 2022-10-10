IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 19

India Women (IN-W) will take on Thailand Women (TL-W) in the 19th match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

India have been the team to beat in the Women's Asia Cup, winning four out of their five matches so far. The likes of Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues have impressed in this tournament and will be keen to sustain their form. While India will start as the favorites, Thailand cannot be taken lightly. They are on a run of three consecutive wins, including a sensational four-wicket triumph over Pakistan. They have a well-balanced squad in place and are more than capable of springing a surprise. With both sides eyeing a win, an entertaining game beckons in Sylhet.

IN-W vs TL-W Match Details, Women's Asia Cup 2022

The 19th match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 has Thailand Women taking on India Women in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W vs TL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: 10th October 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IN-W vs TL-W pitch report for Women's Asia Cup 2022

Teams have preferred batting first and rightly so. The last seven matches at the venue have been won by the team batting first. The average first-innings total in the last four matches is 131, indicating a tough pitch to bat on. The spinners will be key, with spin accounting for nearly 60 percent of the wickets in the last four matches.

Last 4 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 131

Average 2nd-innings score: 68

IN-W vs TL-W Form Guide

Thailand: LLWWW

India: WWWLW

IN-W vs TL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Thailand Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Thailand Women.

Thailand Women probable playing 11

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Banthida Leephatthana and Thipatcha Putthawong.

India Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 match top picks for Women's Asia Cup 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (41 off 45 in the previous game vs Malaysia Women)

Nannapat Koncharoenkai has been in decent form in the tournament, scoring 93 runs in five matches. She comes into the game on the back of a 45-ball 41. With Ghosh batting down the order for India, Koncharoenkai is a good pick for your IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Smriti Mandhana (3 innings, 70 runs, Average: 23.33)

Smriti Mandhana had struck some much-needed form in the previous game, scoring 47 runs off just 38 balls. She is one of India's best batters, averaging in excess of 25 in the format. Given Thailand's relative inexperience, Mandhana is a must-have in your IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deepti Sharma (5 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 9.50)

Deepti Sharma has been the pick of the bowlers in this tournament, claiming eight wickets at an average of 9.50. She boasts an economy rate of 4.22, holding her in good stead. Deepti is also an able batter who has been used as a pinch hitter, making her a top pick for your IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Thipatcha Putthawong (5 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 11.12)

Thipatcha Putthawong is a crafty bowler who has averaged 11.12 with the ball in the Asia Cup. She is the joint-leading wicket-taker with eight wickets as well. Given the conditions on offer and her form, Putthawong should be a good pick for your IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team.

IN-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has scored 70 runs in three Women’s Asia Cup matches so far, with 47 of them coming in the previous game against Bangladesh. She is known for her knack of scoring big runs in the format. She has scored 402 runs in 14 innings this year as well, making her a viable captaincy option for your IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma has been India's go-to bowler in this tournament, picking up eight wickets in five matches. She has used the conditions to perfection, conceding less than five runs per over. Given her utility with the bat as well, Deepti should be a handy pick as captain or vice-captain in your IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-W vs TL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Shafali Verma 55(44) and 2/10 in the previous match Thipatcha Putthawong 6 wickets in 5 matches Natthakan Chantham 110 runs in 5 matches Smriti Mandhana 47(38) in the previous match Deepti Sharma 2/13 in the previous match

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 19

Shafali Verma struck some form in the previous game, scoring a fine fifty and also putting in a fine bowling performance. While her bowling is an added incentive, Shafali's explosiveness with the bat is highly valued. She strikes at 134.72 in the format and could be a game-changing selection in your IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this IN-W vs TL-W match, click here!

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Women's Asia Cup, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Natthakan Chantam, Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire

All-rounders: Chanida Sutthiruang, Deepti Sharma (vc)

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nattaya Boochatam, Renuka Singh and Thipatcha Putthawong

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Women's Asia Cup, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Natthakan Chantam, Shafali Verma (c), Sabbhineni Meghana

All-rounders: Onnicha Kamchomphu, Deepti Sharma (vc)

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nattaya Boochatam, Renuka Singh and Thipatcha Putthawong

Poll : 0 votes