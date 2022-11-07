INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 5th T20I Match

Indonesia Women (INA-W) will take on Singapore Women (SIN-W) in the fifth match in the six-match T20I series at the Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali on Tuesday, November 8. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Indonesia Women have been superb throughout this series. They’ve batted first in all four encounters and have racked up substantial scores. With the ball, they have restricted or bowled Singapore Women out for a meager total in every game. Indonesia Women are already 4-0 up in this series and will be favorites to make it five in a row.

INA-W vs SIN-W, Match Details

The fifth match of the six-match T20I series between Indonesia Women and Singapore Women will be played on November 8, 2022, at Udayana Cricket Ground, Bali. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: INA-W vs SIN-W

Date & Time: November 8, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Udayana Cricket Ground, Bali

Pitch Report

The track at the Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali has been a good one to bat on. All four matches have been won by teams batting first (Indonesia Women) and the average score batting first is 148.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 148

INA-W vs SIN-W Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Indonesia Women: W, W, W, W

Singapore Women: L, L, L, L

INA-W vs SIN-W Probable Playing 11 today

Indonesia Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Indonesia Women Probable Playing XI: Yulia Anggraeni, Mia Arda, Maria Corazon (wk), Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Ni Kadek Fitria Rada Rani, Chao Lia, Dara Paramitha, Sang Ayu, Ni Wayan Sariani (c), Andriani Andriani, and Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini.

Singapore Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Singapore Women Probable Playing XI: Riyaa Bhasin, Vinu Kumar, Ada Bhasin, Shafina Mahesh (c), Kamal Raja, Tanvi Prasad, Haresh Dhavina, Chathurani Abeyratne, Jocelyn Pooranakaran, Johanna Pooranakaran, and Dhwani Prakas (wk).

Today’s INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ada Bhasin (4 matches, 35 runs, 1 wicket)

Ada Bhasin may be listed as a wicketkeeper but she can contribute nicely with both bat and ball. She has scored 35 runs and has one wicket to her name at an economy of 5.50.

Top Batter Pick

Maria Corazon (4 matches, 115 runs)

Maria Corazon has been batting superbly in this six-match rubber. She has accumulated 115 runs in four games at a strike rate of 117.34.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ni Wayan Sariani (4 matches, 4 wickets)

Ni Wayan Sariani has been consistent with the ball. She has picked up four wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 4.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (4 matches, 6 wickets)

Ni Made Putri Suwandewi is in excellent bowling form. She has picked up six wickets in four matches in this series and has an economy rate of 2.09.

INA-W vs SIN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Dara Paramitha (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Dara Paramitha has not batted so far in this series. She has played only two encounters but has made a big impact. She has returned with five scalps at an economy rate of 2.50.

Vinu Kumar (4 matches, 24 runs, 3 wickets)

Vinu Kumar can contribute effectively with both bat and ball. She has taken three wickets at an economy of 5.50 in this rubber. She has made 24 runs with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dara Paramitha 5 wickets in 2 matches Vinu Kumar 24 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Ni Made Putri Suwandewi 6 wickets in 4 matches Ni Wayan Sariani 4 wickets in 4 matches Ada Bhasin 35 runs & 1 wicket in 4 matches

INA-W vs SIN-W match expert tips

Indonesia Women have been dominant throughout this series. Hence, it would be better to pick six or seven of their players. Moreover, bowlers and all-rounders will be the crucial picks.

INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Indonesia Women vs Singapore Women - 5th T20I.

Wicketkeeper: Ada Bhasin, Andriani Andriani

Batters: Shafina Mahesh, Dara Paramitha, Maria Corazon

All-rounders: Haresh Dhavina, Vinu Kumar, Ni Wayan Sariani

Bowlers: Jocelyn Pooranakaran, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, Sang Ayu

INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Indonesia Women vs Singapore Women - 5th T20I.

Wicketkeeper: Ada Bhasin

Batters: Kamal Raja, Yulia Anggraeni, Dara Paramitha, Maria Corazon

All-rounders: Vinu Kumar, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Ni Wayan Sariani

Bowlers: Jocelyn Pooranakaran, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, Fitria Rada Rani

