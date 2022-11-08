Be the first one to comment on this story
1.Maria Corazon
INA-W . BAT
97 Runs
3 Matches
2.Mia Arda
INA-W . ALL
67 Runs
3 Matches
3.Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini
INA-W . BAT
62 Runs
1 Match
4.Yulia Anggraeni
INA-W . BAT
34 Runs
1 Match
5.Rahmawati Pangestuti
INA-W . ALL
32 Runs
3 Matches
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.