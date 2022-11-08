Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Squad
INA-W vs SIN-W
Andriani Andriani
Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini
Maria Corazon
Yulia Anggraeni
Berlian Duma Pare
Dara Agung Laksmi Paramitha
Tantri Wigradianti
Kadek Winda Prastini
Ni Wayan Sariani
Rahmawati Pangestuti
Mia Arda
Ni Made Putri Suwandewi
Sang Ayu
Ni Kadek Fitria Rada Rani
Chao Lia
Laili Salsabila
Dhwani Prakas
Shafina Mahesh
Riyaa Bhasin
Chathurani Abeyratne
Zay Hua Tan
Kamal Raja
Dhavina Sharma
Vinu Kumar
Ada Bhasin
Tanvi Prasad
Jocelyn Pooranakaran
Johanna Pooranakaran
Damini Ramesh
Sahana Iyer
Samrudhi Ekhande
Match Details
Match
Match 5
Indonesia Women vs Singapore Women 2022
Schedule
Date & Time
08 Nov, 11:00 AM IST
Venue
Udayana Cricket Ground, Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Related Articles
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI To be announced
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Shafina Mahesh
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Ni Wayan Sariani
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Shafina Mahesh
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Ni Wayan Sariani
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats will be updated (After Toss)
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Maria Corazon

INA-W . BAT

97 Runs

3 Matches

2.Mia Arda

INA-W . ALL

67 Runs

3 Matches

3.Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini

INA-W . BAT

62 Runs

1 Match

4.Yulia Anggraeni

INA-W . BAT

34 Runs

1 Match

5.Rahmawati Pangestuti

INA-W . ALL

32 Runs

3 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Indonesia Women

W

W

W

-

-

Singapore Women

L

L

L

L

L

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 8 Nov 2022, 11:00 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.