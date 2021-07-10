INB vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Final - Jul 10, 2021

In what will be a rematch of the first qualifier of the ECS T10 Bulgaria, the Indo-Bulgarian CC will lock horns with Academic-MU Sofia in the final at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Saturday.

The Indo-Bulgarian CC finished the league stage as table-toppers, winning seven of their eight matches. They will head into the final on the back of a stunning 25-run win over Academic-MU Sofia in the first qualifier. The Indo-Bulgarian CC topped the group stage standings last season too before succumbing to defending champions MU Dons in the final. Prakash Mishra and co. will be hoping to win today's summit clash and finally get their names etched on the prestigious ECS T10 Bulgaria trophy. They have already defeated Academic-MU Sofia thrice this season and will be starting the ECS T10 Bulgaria final as the hot favorites.

Academic-MU Sofia, on the other hand, have been phenomenal this season, finishing second in the league stage with a 6-2 record. They found their way into the summit clash by registering a massive 37-run win over BSCU-MU Plovdiv in the second qualifier after being denied a prior entry into the final by the same opponents in the first qualifier. Academic-MU Sofia had to suffice with a bronze medal last season after going down to eventual champions MU Dons in the semi-finals. However, they will be determined enough to avenge their losses from Indo-Bulgarian CC and eventually lift the trophy on Saturday.

All in all, fans will be in for an ECS T10 Bulgaria thriller one last time this season and it will be interesting to see which team has the last laugh tonight.

Squads to choose from

Indo-Bulgarian CC

Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Shafquat Khan (WK), Deep Singh, Sid Kulkarni, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Lovesh Sharma, Prakash Mishra (C), Deepak Chauhan, Dushyant Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Rohit Dhiman, Saheldzhalat Malang, Uahedullah Shinvari, Vignesh Viswanathan and Suraj Negi.

Academic-MU Sofia

Bradleey Constantine, Nikhil Oliveira, Bipin Gattapur, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Ishan De Silva (C), Kevin D'Souza, Huzaif Yousuf, Omar Rasool (WK), Kevin George, Ashbel Nicson, Gathsara Seekkuge, Ahsan Raja, Ali Rasool, Firas Hussain, Muhammad Tayub, Nabeel Hussein and Hassan Arslan.

Probable Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian CC

Prakash Mishra (C), Hristo Lakov, Shafquat Khan (WK), Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Dhiman, Suraj Negi, Deep Singh, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Dushyant Sharma, Rohit Singh, Sid Kulkarni.

Academic-MU Sofia

Bradleey Constantine, Ishan De Silva (C), Firas Hussain, Omar Rasool (WK), Kevin D'Souza, Ashbel Nicson, Ali Rasool, Huzaif Yousuf, Albin Jacob, Kevin George, Delrick Vinu.

Match Details

Match: Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Academic-MU Sofia, Final, ECS T10 Bulgaria

Date & Time: 10th July 2021, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy has greatly favored the batsmen in the ECS T10 Bulgaria. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, the batsmen will get the full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to survive on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries on offer. Chasing must be a preferred option in this deciding game as the majority of the matches played on this ground were won by the teams batting second.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (INB vs MUS)

INB vs MUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Bulgaria

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan De Silva, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D'Souza, Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Dhiman, Ali Rasool, Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yousuf, Delrick Vinu.

Captain: Prakash Mishra. Vice-captain: Rohit Dhiman.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Omar Rasool, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D'Souza, Gagandeep Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Dhiman, Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yousuf, Suraj Negi.

Captain: Prakash Mishra. Vice-captain: Bakhtiar Tahiri.

Edited by Samya Majumdar