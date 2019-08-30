IND-A vs SA-A, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - August 31st, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

India A started the series on a high with Shivam Dube and Axar Patel combining to propel India to a match-winning total. Riding on Yuzvendra Chahal's stellar fifer, India A strolled to a 69-run win on Thursday. The second of the five games in the series is set to be held on Saturday at the very same venue in Trivandrum. Although they did end up getting on the wrong side of the result, South Africa impressed in bits and pieces. Heinrich Klaasen was good against the spinners while the performances of Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin will instill confidence in the South African camp. They will look to build on those performances come Saturday in a bid to level the series.

Coming to the Indians, more of the same is expected with a future India call-up on the cards for a few individuals. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

India A:

Manish Pandey (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa A:

Temba Bavuma(C), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Khaya Zondo, Matthew Breetzke, Theunis de Bruyn, George Linde, Willem Mulder, Gihahn Cloete, Heinrich Klaasen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla

Playing XI Updates

India A:

No changes are expected from the Indians to give everyone a good run in the playing XI. Their opening pair of Gill and Gaikwad have been in good form with a good tour of West Indies behind them. Adding Manish Pandey's stellar form in the KPL to the equation makes it all the more daunting for the Proteas. The all-rounder trio of Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Krunal Pandya provide much-needed balance to the side although the bowling departement will be speaheaded by the formidable Yuzvendra Chahal. Deepak Chahar and Khaleel will share the new ball as they look to strike early on Saturday.

Possible XI: Gill, Gaikwad, Anmolpreet, Manish(C), Ishan(WK), Krunal, Dube, Axar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel and Chahal.

South Africa A:

South Africa lacked another bowling option with George Linde unable to trouble the batsmen. This forced the Proteas to turn to Reeza Hendricks, who was decent in his four-over spell. Willem Mulder is in line for a berth in the starting XI at the expense of Khaya Zondo. Mulder's ability to play spin holds him in good stead along with his medium pace.

Apart from the one change, South Africa shouldn't alter the set-up after just one game. Much is expected from Janneman Malan and Anrich Nortje, who had a great 2018-19 season and need to back it with a good showing in this tour. Heinrich Klassen's ability against spin should serve him well in a floaters role with India set to field three spinners once again on Saturday.

Possible XI: Malan, Reeza, Breetzke, Bavuma(C), Zondo/Mulder, Klassen(WK), Linde, Fortuin, Nortje, Beuran and Dala.

Match Details

India A vs South Africa A, 2nd unofficial ODI

31st August 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report

A good pitch with some swing on offer for the fast bowlers awaits the two sides. With both India and South Africa scoring at a good rate on Thursday, it shouldn't be any different on Saturday. The threat of rain looms large with a rain-curtailed match being likely.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen's ability against spin holds him in good stead as he is picked as the lone wicket-keeper in the fantasy side. Although Ishan Kishan has been a regular in the A side, Klassen's experience should come in handy on a good wicket in Trivandrum.

Batsmen: Captains Manish Pandey and Temba Bavuma are very capable batsmen who have scored a century for the senior sides as well. Their ability to pace an innings to perfection is vital on such a wicket which makes them must-haves for this game. Along with them, Shubman Gill is another valuable asset to pick in the fantasy team while the likes of Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan's explosive starts at the top of the order could earn some points as well

Allrounders: With both Shivam Dube and Axar Patel doing well in the first game, they are the preferred options for this game as well. Another viable option is Krunal Pandya, who will be crucial to the team's fortunes with his big-hitting abilities in the middle order.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal comes into this game on the back of stunning fifer. The opposition batsmen weren't able to pick his variations and should struggle to so on Saturday as well. Along with Khaleel Ahmed and Bjorn Fortuin, Chahal is a must-have in the side. Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje is also a good option to have in the side although the experience of Beuran Hendricks could be of good use as well.

Captain: Shubman Gill was the man of the series in India A's previous tour against West Indies A. He wasn't able to convert his start in the first game but shouldn't make the same mistakes on what is a good wicket to bat on. While he is a good option for captaincy, Janneman Malan and Manish Pandey are decent candidates as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klassen, Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey, Temba Bavuma, Janneman Malan, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje. Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Janneman Malan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Klassen, Anmolpreet Singh, Shubman Gill, Janneman Malan, Matthew Breetzke, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bjorn Fortuin and Beuran Hendricks. Captain: Janneman Malan, Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill